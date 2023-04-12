From ‘Veneno’ to ‘Drag Race,’ these talented boyfriends are making TV gayer—and hotter!

Javier Calvo (left), Javier Ambrossi (right) | Image Credit: Getty Images

¡Hola reinas!

Mere days away from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 crowning its Next Drag Superstar, another iteration of the now-global franchise revs its engines.

On April 16, the third season of Drag Race España premieres on WOW Presents Plus, introducing us to a dozen more of Spain’s fiercest queens.

And while the competition looks truly out of this world, there’s two more reasons why we’re very eager for the new season to start—and they’re both named Javier.

Yes, among many other things, Drag Race España is a chance to see our multi-hyphenate crushes Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo on the screen, as the two are among the show’s esteemed panel of judges alongside the legendary queen Supremme de Luxe.

We say “multi-hyphenate” because, even though Ambrossi and Calvo are only in their thirties, they’ve already done it all, establishing themselves as Spain’s preeminent queer media moguls. Plus, they’re scorching hot.

The pair have been partners—both romantic and creative—since 2010. Calvo had been playing a groundbreaking gay character on the Spanish drama Física o Química for a few years at that point, but both felt that opportunities for out, queer actors were few and far between.

So, they simply decided to make those opportunities for themselves.

In 2013, they created a cult hit musical called La Llamada, which they would eventually adapt into a 2017 film they directed themselves (known internationally as Holy Camp!). Around that time, they also made the comedic web series Paquita Salas, which became such a success that Netflix bought the rights to stream its second and third seasons.

And then came Veneno, the critically acclaimed limited series about the life of trailblazing trans TV personality La Veneno. Ambrossi and Calvo co-created the show, writing and directing a number of its episodes, further establishing themselves as taste-making talent on a worldwide scale, especially after it made a splash on HBO Max.

The two have no doubt kept busy since, especially with their judging stint on Drag Race España, three seasons in and still going strong (with an All Stars edition already on the way, too).

Ambrossi and Calvo make sure the fashion isn’t strictly on the runway, continually serving up some fire looks on the panel, week after week.

Actually, serving fire looks is just another one of this dynamic duo’s fortes. If you need more proof, just check out their Instagram accounts, where they’re constantly delivering the goods:

Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo return to Drag Race España season three on April 16, which streams exclusively on WOW Presents Plus. You can watch a first-look preview below.