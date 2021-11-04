white male rage

Frustrated Madison Cawthorn threatens to “run over” woke liberals for making life “sexless”

Borrowing a page from Sen. Josh Hawley’s white male rage playbook, Rep. Madison Cawthron went on television last night to rant about how woke liberals are turning America into a “sexless” hellscape before threatening to run them over.

“I’m telling you, when I see the people that are in Washington, D.C. who are trying to insert their woke politics into our culture, trying to destroy western civilization, trying to take all of our morality away from everyone, trying to make everyone genderless, sexless, and Godless,” the antigay congeressman warned OAN’s Dan Ball.

“We want our country back! We want our culture back! And if you want to stand in the way that, we will run you over!”

As a general rule of thumb, when you’ve been accused of sexual harassment, misconduct, and other inappropriate behavior by more than 30 of your former friends, classmates, and acquaintances, it’s probably a good idea to refrain from voicing your sexual frustrations on live television.

The 25-year-old Nazi enthusiast followed up his whiney OAN appearance with an angry tweet targeting Democrats that said, “Stop voting for politicians who put Americans last.”

Now, let’s check out some of the responses…

