Frustrated Madison Cawthorn threatens to “run over” woke liberals for making life “sexless”

Borrowing a page from Sen. Josh Hawley’s white male rage playbook, Rep. Madison Cawthron went on television last night to rant about how woke liberals are turning America into a “sexless” hellscape before threatening to run them over.

“I’m telling you, when I see the people that are in Washington, D.C. who are trying to insert their woke politics into our culture, trying to destroy western civilization, trying to take all of our morality away from everyone, trying to make everyone genderless, sexless, and Godless,” the antigay congeressman warned OAN’s Dan Ball.

“We want our country back! We want our culture back! And if you want to stand in the way that, we will run you over!”

Madison Cawthorn says people in DC are trying to destroy western civilization; take all of our morality away; and make us genderless, sexless, and Godless. pic.twitter.com/SshRgtCEKb — PatriotTakes ?? (@patriottakes) November 4, 2021

As a general rule of thumb, when you’ve been accused of sexual harassment, misconduct, and other inappropriate behavior by more than 30 of your former friends, classmates, and acquaintances, it’s probably a good idea to refrain from voicing your sexual frustrations on live television.

The 25-year-old Nazi enthusiast followed up his whiney OAN appearance with an angry tweet targeting Democrats that said, “Stop voting for politicians who put Americans last.”

Stop voting for politicians who put Americans last. — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) November 3, 2021

Now, let’s check out some of the responses…

Stop sexually assaulting college students — Mr. Handy🌹 (@MrHandy97218513) November 3, 2021

I’m quite shocked that you would tell people to stop voting for you, but I fully support it. — Phil’s Random Thoughts (@PhilsRandom) November 3, 2021

You do realize this tweet is directed at yourself, right? — Kari- get your vaccine (@kari_farmer) November 3, 2021

Stop voting for kids that beat up trees. https://t.co/Eq7tT7Gr13 — Zak Starr (@RRATSKAZ) November 4, 2021

The worst part is that you don’t realize just how ironic statements like these are.#ThisDoesNotHelpNC11 #Jan6 #BloodOnYourHands — Madison Cawthorn’s Chin (@MadCawChin) November 3, 2021

You could just show yourself the door. It’s more efficient that way. — Yva (@Yvaluna) November 3, 2021

While Cawthorn praises elections elsewhere, his hometown voted against him. A sign of good things to come — Pat Eaton (@Patrickone7676) November 3, 2021

Stop voting for traitors ??? https://t.co/VCUVC8Scds — Josh Remillard (@JoshRemillardNC) November 4, 2021

