Ft. Lauderdale delays first ever Pride of the Americas over COVID-19

In more annoying COVID-19 news, Pride Ft. Lauderdale, the organization responsible for Pride festivals in Ft. Lauderdale has announced that the first-ever Pride of the Americas has been postponed until the fall.

Pride of the Americas would have hosted an estimated 350,000 LGBTQ people from around the globe as a sort of International Pride. The event was scheduled for April 21-26 and included concerts, a fashion show, and the usual dance parties & street fairs. With concerns growing over the preparedness for a CoronaVirus outbreak, organizers have decided to postpone.

Related: LGBTQ people at heightened risk from coronavirus, warn advocacy groups

“This is obviously a disappointing blow to the entire Pride Fort Lauderdale team, our sponsors and partners,” said Pride Fort Lauderdale president Miik Martorell.”However, the safety of the public is always our utmost concern.”

The postponement of Pride of the Americas comes as the latest in a string of cancellations of major events over fears of the CoronaVirus. CinemaCon, SXSW, RuPaul’s DragCon and the GLAAD Media Awards have all faced cancellation or postponement due to anxiety over an outbreak.