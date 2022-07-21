The full, creepy trailer for conversion therapy horror ‘They/Them’ just dropped

A couple of weeks ahead of its release, the full trailer has dropped for the eagerly-anticipated horror flick, They/Them.
The movie, which stars Kevin Bacon and a bunch of up-and-coming talent, is set at an LGBTQ conversion therapy camp. If that wasn’t a horrific enough, things take a darker turn when it appears there’s a killer on the loose.
Bacon will play the role of Owen Whistler, the sinister founder of the Whistler Camp.
Playing the camp attendees are Theo Germaine, Quei Tann, Austin Crute, Monique Kim, Anna Lore, Cooper Koch and Darwin del Fabro.
The movie comes from the renowned horror production company, Blumhouse, and will air exclusively on Peacock.
Making his directorial debut is John Logan, the award-winning screenwriter of Gladiator, The Aviator and Hugo.
In a statement, Logan said, “They/Them has been germinating within me my whole life. I’ve loved horror movies as long as I can remember, I think because monsters represent ‘the other’ and as a gay kid I felt a powerful sense of kinship with those characters who were different, outlawed, or forbidden.
“I wanted to make a movie that celebrates queerness, with characters that I never saw when I was growing up. When people walk away from the movie, I hope they’re going to remember the incredible love that these kids have for each other and how that love needs to be protected and celebrated.”
They/Them will debut exclusively on peacock on August 5.
6 Comments
monty clift
It comes across as a comedy more than a horror film on gay conversion. The “they/them” really serves to undermine the gravity of it.
still_onthemark
Yeah, “They/Them” seems like it would be about zombies who punish anyone using the wrong pronouns.
DBMC
Oh Monty, logging on under different names to agree with yourself?
monty clift
@DBMC, I only have one account for Queerty, lil miss paranoid.
Diplomat
Anything they them is dead in the water so no big.
Kangol2
A few thoughts: conversion therapy in and of itself is horrible, and often horrific. A documentary about conversion therapy or a feature film about it constitutes a horror scenario for LGBTQ people, especially LGBTQ youth.
So They/Them is essentially a double-horror film, in which LGBTQ young people are sent to an institution that enacts psychic and physical violence on them, and then in this film they must face the added danger of someone trying to kill them as well? Or the camp’s leaders and counselors, which is a revenge fantasy, but still includes the trauma of witnessing or engaging in physical violence, specifically murder.
I’m really curious to know how the plot in this film unfolds and also about its main screenwriter, John Logan, who has penned quite a few screenplays but nothing–or not much?–as far as I can see that has anything to do with out LGBTQ characters, let alone LGBTQ youth. I’m NOT saying he shouldn’t have written this screenplay if he isn’t LGBTQ, but I just wonder how fully he thought it out, because, again, conversion therapy by itself is a horrible enough scenario and process for LGBTQ people!