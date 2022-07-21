The full, creepy trailer for conversion therapy horror ‘They/Them’ just dropped

A couple of weeks ahead of its release, the full trailer has dropped for the eagerly-anticipated horror flick, They/Them.

The movie, which stars Kevin Bacon and a bunch of up-and-coming talent, is set at an LGBTQ conversion therapy camp. If that wasn’t a horrific enough, things take a darker turn when it appears there’s a killer on the loose.

Bacon will play the role of Owen Whistler, the sinister founder of the Whistler Camp.

Playing the camp attendees are Theo Germaine, Quei Tann, Austin Crute, Monique Kim, Anna Lore, Cooper Koch and Darwin del Fabro.

The movie comes from the renowned horror production company, Blumhouse, and will air exclusively on Peacock.

Making his directorial debut is John Logan, the award-winning screenwriter of Gladiator, The Aviator and Hugo.

In a statement, Logan said, “They/Them has been germinating within me my whole life. I’ve loved horror movies as long as I can remember, I think because monsters represent ‘the other’ and as a gay kid I felt a powerful sense of kinship with those characters who were different, outlawed, or forbidden.

“I wanted to make a movie that celebrates queerness, with characters that I never saw when I was growing up. When people walk away from the movie, I hope they’re going to remember the incredible love that these kids have for each other and how that love needs to be protected and celebrated.”

They/Them will debut exclusively on peacock on August 5.