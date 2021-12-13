Full-frontal male nudity could soon have its big, big moment

The Golden Globe nominations were announced Monday morning, and Benedict Cumberbatch’s portrayal of a gay rancher in The Power of the Dog earned him a contending spot in the ‘Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama’ category.

Should Cumberbatch take home the Globe, it’ll be a big moment for… full-frontal male nudity.

Of course, the moment would really (and rightfully) belong to Cumberbatch and the filmmakers behind the masterful Netflix drama, but Hollywood has been historically reluctant to bestow awards to male actors who show it all on screen.

In other words, we wouldn’t expect him to bring up the issue in his acceptance speech. And only time will tell if the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will give him the more prestigious Oscar nomination.

As Variety points out, the same cannot be said for the Best Actress category — Halle Berry and Kate Winslet both won Oscars for roles that included full nudity, in Monster’s Ball” (2001) and “The Reader” (2008), respectively. By contrast, Michael Fassbender got no Oscars love when he bared all for his critically acclaimed performance in Shame (2011).

Is 2022 the year that’ll break the trend? Between Cumberbatch, Bradley Cooper in Nightmare Alley, and Simon Rex in Red Rocket, there are certainly some strong contenders.

The Power of the Dog, meet The Power of the D.