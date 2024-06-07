When Gabe Kepler was on the hot seat last year, we rallied around the hunky MLB manager in an attempt to save his job.

While our cries weren’t answered, one of baseball’s most steadfast allies has decided to repay us, anyway… in the best way possible.

Gabe Kapler, a coconut oil aficionado, is now in the thirst trap game. And he’s crushing it!

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

Despite only posting 16 times, he’s amassed nearly 5.4 million “likes.” We could watch him chow down on some ribs, and listen to his commanding baritone, all 👏 day 👏 long 👏.

“Help us lord,” commented one thirsty fan.

Nicknamed “The Body,” Kapler often donned the covers of fitness magazines as a player, as well as ESPN The Magazine‘s beloved “Body Issue.” He was the author of his own blog, Kaplifestyle, in which he shared wellness advice and shirtless pics.

A rarity among male athletes, Kapler was always open about his physique, and embraced the attention. That hasn’t changed since retirement.

Though the shirtless shots are less frequent, Kapler still poses seductively. His Instagram is full of seductive shots that make us want to play ball.

Kapler’s embrace of his handsome looks hasn’t stopped him from continuing his career in MLB. Shortly after retiring, he became the Los Angeles Dodgers’ director of player development, before being named manager of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Following two seasons with the Phils, Kapler was hired by the San Francisco Giants, a perfect baseball match. He stayed in the Bay Area for four seasons, managing the Giants to a 107-win campaign in 2021.

Along the way, Kapler became an increasingly outspoken ally. He participated in a high-profile discussion of LGBTQ+ issues with league execs and donated his Pride cap to the Hall of Fame.

Gabe Kapler’s cap from today is headed to the @baseballhall.



The #SFGiants are proud to stand with the LGBTQ+ community and will continue to celebrate the countless achievements and contributions of all those who identify as LGBTQ+ and are allies of the LGBTQ+ community. pic.twitter.com/BnLXYGFdXK — SFGiants (@SFGiants) June 6, 2021

Last year, as several MLB players spoke out against Pride initiatives, Kapler talked about the importance of supporting LGBTQ+ inclusion.

Every Giants player wore a rainbow-themed uniform during their Pride Night.

“It’s really important,” said Kapler, via Sports Illustrated. “It’s just an indication of how devoted our community in San Francisco is to accepting people from everywhere, all walks of life, and, in particular, the LGBTQ+ community. It gives us an opportunity to stand strongly behind that community, and I’m really proud that our organization has continued to be at the forefront of that.”

Now assistant general manager of the Miami Marlins, Kapler finds himself in another gay hotbed: South Beach. And he’s making his devoted fans very, very thirsty (it’s not just the heat)!

His most popular TikTok, viewed more than 1.3 million times, shows him getting dressed in a black suit. The baseball lifer took his sweet time, too.

In turn, we started sweating!

Another popular video (viewed 1.1 million times) simply shows Kapler sipping his morning coffee… with a splash of whiskey.

That’ll grow hair on one’s chest. Speaking of chests, we can see Kapler’s pecs bulging beneath his tight, black t-shirts.

And if being a staunch ally and heartthrob wasn’t enough, he cooks, too! In the manliest way possible, of course…

His recipe for bison steak tartar looks like a home run. “I’ve never wanted to be a lemon more…,” comments a hungry onlooker.

Rugged masculinity is hot when it comes with a side of support for LGBTQ+ folx. In that sense, Kapler is a 5-tool player. May his TikTok career lead him to great fame… and lead us down sultry rabbit holes.

Don't forget to share: