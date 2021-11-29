Gaga, Spidey, Matrix, oh my: The Queerty Holiday Movie Preview

With the COVID-19 pandemic almost finished, and with movie theatres reopened, we have a reason to get excited. The holiday season arrives, bringing with it egg nog, gingerbread and a mix of Hollywood blockbusters and Oscar contenders. Get ready to reach for the popcorn and mark your calendars. The holiday movie season has arrived.

House of Gucci

Lady Gaga makes her next bid for Oscar glory in the hands of director Ridley Scott (Thelma & Louise, Gladiator). House of Gucci revisits the saga of the Gucci fashion house, and the family behind it, during the 1980s. Gaga stars as Patrizia Reggiani, the cunning wife of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), the dorkish, awkward heir to the Gucci fortune. At Patrizia’s behest, Maurizio takes an interest in the family brand, collaborating with loutish cousin Paolo (an unrecognizable Jared Leto) and goofy uncle Aldo (Al Pacino) to manage the style empire. Of course, big money breeds big risk, and Patrizia and Maurizio find themselves facing off with Paolo and Aldo…and eventually against each other. Jeremy Irons and Salma Hayek also star.

November 24.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland returns for his final (allegedly) turn as America’s favorite web-slinger. After being outed as Spider-Man, Peter Parker (Holland) appeals to Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help casing a spell of mind-erasure. Unfortunately, it backfires, instead opening portals into alternate universes bringing villains from other Spider-movie continuities into the MCU. That includes Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Alfred Molina’s Dr. Octopus. Based on the trailers—and a few insider tips—we have a feeling that’s not all either. The MCU movies have gotten a bit formulaic and juvenile of late, but a chance to see some of our favorite supervillains return has our interest piqued.

December 17.

The Matrix Resurrections

Queer auteur Lana Wachowski resurrects the franchise that ignited her career with this revival of the Matrix universe. Set 20 years after the events of The Matrix Revolutions, details remain predictably mum when it comes to the plot. What we can tell from the trailer: Thomas Anderson/Neo (once again played by Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Ann Moss) have somehow returned to life in the Matrix, and must reunite again to fight off some threat against humanity. Morpheus has also mysteriously de-aged into Yahya Abdul-Mateen, while Jonathan Groff, Christina Ricci, Jamie Clayton, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Jada Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson also star. Don’t ask us what it all means, though if Lana Wachowski’s career has taught us one thing, it’s this: love it or hate it, count on her work to always be interesting, provocative and subversively queer.

December 22.

Scream

Technically it’s Scream 5, but apparently, we’re not supposed to count. David Arquette, Courtney Cox and Neve Campbell return to the classic slasher franchise to do battle with the Ghostface killer once again. When a new killer returns baring the iconic mask, Sydney (Campbell) and Gale (Cox) return to the town of Woodsboro to investigate, and dead teenagers pile up. This Scream outing marks the first entry not helmed by the late, great Wes Craven. The big question here isn’t if Sydney and Gale can survive another duel with the killer—it’s if the franchise can survive without Craven.

January 14.

Being the Ricardos

Oscar winners Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem star in this biopic of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos follows the pair over a course of a week of filming the iconic sitcom I Love Lucy. It also delves into their rocky marriage, personal demons and the inner workings of the early days of television. Given the pedigree of the writer-director and two leads, and given that Amazon has already positioned it for awards season, we have a feeling this one will be a major contender for Oscar glory.

In theaters December 10 and on Amazon Prime Video December 21.

West Side Story

The Steven Spielberg-directed remake of the Broadway musical classic finally arrives this holiday season, bringing with it all the iconic music of the original and a new screenplay by the ever-brilliant Tony Kushner. The basic story, however, remains the same: Tony and Maria (Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler) fall in love against the backdrop of gang warfare in 1960s New York. Oscar-winning star of the original film, Rita Moreno, also has a supporting role.

December 10.

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Speaking of remakes and awards contenders, Oscar fave Joel Coen embarks on this solo outing sans frequent collaborator, his brother Ethan. As the title implies, Coen adapts the classic Shakespeare play about a murderous Scottish lord. Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star as the title character and Lady Macbeth, so expect a stylish, moody, take on the material with two all-in leads.

In Theaters December 25. Streaming on Apple TV+ January 14.

Red Rocket

Director Sean Baker (The Florida Project, Tangerine) returns with his latest guerrilla, no-budget movie about a former adult film star (played by sometime adult star Simon Rex). Rex stars as Mikey Saber, a down-on-his-luck, aging hunk that once dominated adult sites. Flat broke and homeless, he shacks up with his estranged wife and former adult collaborator Lexi (Bree Elrod) to try and get on his feet. Tempers—and sex drives—flare as Mikey and Lexi revisit their complex feelings for one another…and as Mikey takes a shine to Strawberry (Suzanna Son), a barely-legal beauty that could be Mikey’s ticket back to stardom.

December 10.

Single All The Way

Netflix gets in on the holiday movie game with this darling gay love story. Michael Urie stars as Peter, a single photographer under pressure from his folks (Barry Bostwick and Kathy Najimy) to settle down with a nice boy for the holidays. To calm the storm, Peter drags his roommate Nick (Philemon Chambers) along for Christmas, and hilarity ensues. Jennifer Coolidge also stars as Nick’s aunt, a Christmas pageant director from Hell.

Streams on Netflix December 2.

Flee

We’ve been after this drama about a gay Afgan refugee since it debuted at Sundance this year. Finally, it opens wide in theatres this holiday season, allowing audiences to experience its unique, animated tale. We suggest bringing Kleenex along with the popcorn.

December 3.