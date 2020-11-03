Gaga wows Biden rally and blasts Trump for abusing his fame to grab women

Lady Gaga was one of the special guests at a drive-in rally held yesterday evening by Joe Biden in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Gaga has made no secret of her desire to see Biden and running mate Kamala Harris in the White House. She took the stage to give a speech in which she blasted President Donald Trump. Referencing his infamous comments from a few years back in which he boasted about grabbing women “by the pussy”, Gaga addressed, “all the women” watching, and “all the men with daughters and sisters and mothers.
“Everybody, no matter how you identify, now is your chance to vote against Donald Trump: a man who believes his fame gives him the right to grab one of your daughters or sisters or mothers or wives by any part of their bodies. Vote for Joe. He’s a good person. Thank you.”
Gaga had walked on to the stage to Childish Gambino’s ‘This Is America.’
“Now is the time to show up and vote like this country depends on it, because it does,” she said. “And I want to remind you, listen to me, I want to remind you and all the people who are listening. We all know that this thing may come down to Pennsylvania.”
“We need you, we need your family, we need your friends, we need your heart. Vote like your life depends on it, or vote like your children’s lives depends on it, because they do.”
She also performed live renditions of her hits ‘Shallow’ and ‘You and I’. During the latter she told the audience she’d once been engaged to a man from Pennsylvania but it hadn’t worked out. Now, she regarded Joe Biden (who was born in the state) as her “Pennsylvania guy.”
Joe Biden, next president of the United States, just walked on stage to Edge of Glory by Lady Gaga.
We won, gays. We have officially won.
President Trump also ended the last day of campaigning with a rally. It took place in Grand Rapids, Michigan. It featured the rapper Lil Pump, who Trump incorrectly introduced to the stage as “Lil Pimp.”
Trump also had words to say about Gaga, with a vague, “Lady Gaga… is not too good. I could tell you plenty of stories. I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga. I know a lot of stories.”
He didn’t share any of the actual stories he supposedly knows.
If Trump wins he will fire Lady Gaga. #Vote
The US election takes place today and Pennsylvania is one of the most hotly-contested states, with both candidates visiting the region yesterday.
Paul Nadolski
Joe Biden wants to end COVID. Trump doesn’t care how much longer it goes on (four more years?). Joe Biden is compassionate and caring. Trump only cares about his bank account and the stock market. Joe Biden wants to Build Back Better. Trump wants to “make America great again” by making us the worst country in the world in more ways than one.
Biden wasn’t my top choice in the primary (Amy Klobuchar was). But anyone is better than Trump. Hell, I’d be better than Trump (and I could use the work!)
Seriously, there is NO REASON not to vote today if you haven’t already. I already voted by mail (for Biden). We found out in 2016 what happens if you don’t vote: you get a totally unqualified clown for President. My six year old niece is more qualified for President than Donald Trump (she at least gets that climate change and COVID are real!).
VOTE VOTE VOTE VOTE! Our lives quite literally do depend on it!!