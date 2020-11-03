Gaga wows Biden rally and blasts Trump for abusing his fame to grab women

Lady Gaga was one of the special guests at a drive-in rally held yesterday evening by Joe Biden in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Gaga has made no secret of her desire to see Biden and running mate Kamala Harris in the White House. She took the stage to give a speech in which she blasted President Donald Trump. Referencing his infamous comments from a few years back in which he boasted about grabbing women “by the pussy”, Gaga addressed, “all the women” watching, and “all the men with daughters and sisters and mothers.

“Everybody, no matter how you identify, now is your chance to vote against Donald Trump: a man who believes his fame gives him the right to grab one of your daughters or sisters or mothers or wives by any part of their bodies. Vote for Joe. He’s a good person. Thank you.”

Gaga had walked on to the stage to Childish Gambino’s ‘This Is America.’

“Now is the time to show up and vote like this country depends on it, because it does,” she said. “And I want to remind you, listen to me, I want to remind you and all the people who are listening. We all know that this thing may come down to Pennsylvania.”

“We need you, we need your family, we need your friends, we need your heart. Vote like your life depends on it, or vote like your children’s lives depends on it, because they do.”

She also performed live renditions of her hits ‘Shallow’ and ‘You and I’. During the latter she told the audience she’d once been engaged to a man from Pennsylvania but it hadn’t worked out. Now, she regarded Joe Biden (who was born in the state) as her “Pennsylvania guy.”

President Trump also ended the last day of campaigning with a rally. It took place in Grand Rapids, Michigan. It featured the rapper Lil Pump, who Trump incorrectly introduced to the stage as “Lil Pimp.”

Trump also had words to say about Gaga, with a vague, “Lady Gaga… is not too good. I could tell you plenty of stories. I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga. I know a lot of stories.”

He didn’t share any of the actual stories he supposedly knows.

The US election takes place today and Pennsylvania is one of the most hotly-contested states, with both candidates visiting the region yesterday.

