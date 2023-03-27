Gaga’s lady kiss, Shawn Mendes feels the burn, & Madonna gets “weird” with Queens

credit: Shutterstock/Instagram

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

WACKO IN WACO: Facing possible indictment, Donald kicked off the latest flailing stop of his 2024 presidential campaign by attacking transgender rights and spewing a litany of lies at a MAGA rally in Waco, Texas. [The Independent]

RIP: Dracelle XV, the world’s oldest working drag queen, dies at the age of 92. [CNN]

GAGA FOR LADY: Dressed in character as Harley Quinn, Lady Gaga was spotted kissing a woman while filming Joker: Folie à Deux in New York City.

Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn kissing a woman while filming for ‘Joker 2.’



pic.twitter.com/lOeHSLzYND — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 26, 2023

AVENGER: Fired gay Marvel exec claims they were silenced by Disney in part for criticizing the studio for its slow response to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill. [Deadline]

DARK CLOUD: Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton‘s duet “Rainbowland” has been banned from a Wisconsin elementary school concert because it “could be perceived as controversial.” [People]

IT’S GIVING CHARRED: Shawn Mendes may not have used enough protection as he went shirtless and showed off his sunburnt muscles in Mexico.

DREAM TEAM: Madonna partners with French singer Christine and the Queens for a “weird musical”. [BBC]

DRAGGED QUEEN: Anti-LGBTQ+ basketball coach Kim Mulkey got roasted for rocking a bizarre pink feather suit contraption at a NCAA tournament. [Jezebel]

LET’S HAVE A KIKI: Jake Shears drops the lyric video for his latest bop “Devil Came Down the Dance Floor” off his forthcoming album Last Man Dancing.