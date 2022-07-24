Gaga’s message for the gays, queer horror books, & the best way to get fired

Hear what Ricky Martin has to say about the allegations against him, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Drew Scott toured his landlord.
@lonefoxhome Sharing my apartment makeover with my 84 year old landlord after 2.5 years or renovations! He lives right below me and has never been in the upper unit of his home, until today! #apartmenttour #landlord #rentalapartment #rentalfriendly #hometour ♬ Wildest Dreams – Duomo
An OnlyFans creator shared his earnings.
@beefyotter Replying to @mark.soski ♬ original sound – Joshbigosh
Johnee Pixels named some queer horror books.
@johneepixels7 Clearly dancing like no one is watching! #queerhorror #horrorbooks #queerbooktok #johneereads #scarybooks #spookybooks ♬ original sound – Merrick
Lady Gaga called upon the gays.
@aqqlause being the gay icon she is ofc. #aqqlause #ladygaga #fyp #foryou #viral #xyzbca #chromaticaball ♬ original sound – ✞
A straight man discovered Drag Race.
@austyboi__ We are willow STANS in this household 😛 #fyp#dragrace ♬ original sound – Austin Luca
Richard Seigler-Carter served breakfast.
@therealdadsofnewyorkFLAWLESS! 🤣
Gay healthcare came under attack.
@hai.giang Gay people’s access to healthcare is under attack and everyone needs to know about it. #gay #gaytiktok #lgbt #politics #fyp ♬ original sound – Hai Giang
Daniel Piotti got fired
@daniel_piotti She realky fired me tho😭💔 #Fyp #twitter #material #pool #landscaper #abs #jock #gay ♬ original sound – DanielPiotti
Hina Sabatine checked in
@k8sabz breakfast costs extra but the matchmaking is free #lgbt🌈 #wlw #gay #comedу ♬ Acoustic cool jazz guitar ad-lib(861511) – ricca
And the people spoke.
@_worldofbrian #fyp #fypシ #gaytiktok #equality #gaymarriage #truth ♬ original sound – _worldofbrian
4 Comments
SDR94103
Gaga is an ally. She is NOT the leader of the gay movement.
Just.my.opinion
We have LEADERS of the gay movement, not a single LEADER.
JPB
Then who, in your opinion, is?
bachy
Taylor Swift?