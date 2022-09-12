Gamers just sent a crystal clear message to anti-LGBTQ forces in Florida

A video game charity fundraiser has announced it will not hold its next even in Florida because of the state’s Parental Rights in Education law, aka the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

Calling the law part of an “increased aggression” towards LGBTQ people by the state, the Games Done Quick (GDQ) fundraiser is opting to go virtual this year and avoid contributing to the Florida economy.

“While we would love to return in-person, we’ve determined that to provide a safe and welcoming event to all it was best that we move away from our originally planned location in Florida,” the organization wrote on its website, adding “we do not believe it is a safe place for our community at this time.”

Past GDQ events have prominently featured LGBTQ gamers.

The law was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in March, and went into effect July 1. It bans the discussion of LGBTQ topics mainly at the primary grade level, but also limits discussion when “not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students” in all grade levels.

Some school districts to quickly roll out controversial new policies like instructing teachers to remove signage indicating a classroom is a “safe space” for LGBTQ students and photos of their families if they have a same-sex spouse. In Sarasota County, teachers were even told that “if a student tells us that (they) are gay/gender questioning/trans, etc, parent must be notified.”