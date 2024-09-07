Garrett Magee’s stream, Jake Williamson’s thighs & Roxas Caelum’s lock

This week Andy Cohen showed off his luxe NYC bachelor pad, the hoes came out for Kamala Harris, and Tim Walz drank from a straw.
Here’s what happened on Instagram:
And Manu Rios left fans Breathless.
Kangol2
Wow, Roxas Caelum has really blown up. Looking good, king. Josh Mair, Matt Palmer, Rafael Silva and Manu Rios always shine. Can’t say it enough: Ncuti is a cutie.