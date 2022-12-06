Gay adult film performer Eric Hazen, a.k.a. Tyler Roberts, dead at 34

Gay adult film performer Eric Hazen, known by his stage name Tyler Roberts, passed away due to organ failure on December 2. He was 34 years old.

The news comes just a few weeks after his boyfriend, Aaron Thomas, shared on Twitter that Hazen was “fighting for his life in the ICU,” suffering from organ failure while vacationing in Palm Springs.

On Saturday, Thomas announced Hazen’s passing with a heartfelt post in his honor:

“I am so heartbroken to share that my love, [Eric Hazen,] passed away yesterday,” he wrote. “His family and I are grieving as Eric left a huge space behind that can’t easily be fixed. Lead with love and tell everyone you can you love them as if it’s the last. I love you Bubba. Rest now.”

I am so heartbroken to share that my love @XXXTylerRoberts passed away yesterday. His family and I are grieving as Eric left a huge space behind that can't easily be fixed. Lead with love and tell everyone you can you love them as if it's the last. I love you Bubba. Rest now.

“My heart keeps breaking into a million little pieces over and over,” Thomas wrote in his final message to Hazen. “I suppose that means that I loved you that much more. You had an incredible life Eric and [I’m] honored I got to be a part of that.”

A week prior, Thomas shared a more hopeful update, noting that Hazen’s kidneys had begun to work again, but adding, “he still has a long road ahead” to recovery. At the time, he said Hazen’s heart was “too big and can no longer support his body,” and would need a heart transplant down the line.

Under the moniker Tyler Roberts, Hazen was prolific performer in the adult film industry, who Edge Media notes had been featured in dozens of gay porn scenes since his debut in 2008. More recently, he had been producing his own content via platforms OnlyFans and JustForFans.

As Thomas writes, Roberts will be remembered as “larger than life, kind, gentle, silly,” and as someone who “gave everything he had [’til] he had no more give.”

Around the time he was initially taken to the hospital, Roberts’ loved ones set up a GoFundMe to cover medical expenses, family travel, and other bills. Now, all funds donated will help cover services and other costs associated with his passing. They have currently raised over $13,000 of their $30,000 goal.

