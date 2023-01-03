Gay adult film performer Shawn Paul Bertrand Jr., a.k.a. Shawn Wolfe, dead at 35

View this post on Instagram
Gay adult performer Shawn Paul Bertrand Jr., a.k.a. Shawn Wolfe, reportedly died of a drug overdose on December 27, 2022. He was 35 years old. RIP.
In a public post on his Facebook wall, a woman named Valerie Wellner identified herself as his mother. She wrote, “Thank you for all of your kind words. Shawn was a light in this world and he is now a light in Heaven…. He is also with all of his friends and family who went before him…. [When he died,] He was at someone’s home whom we don’t know where that was or who he was with. This is not a message of blame.”
Wellner said Wolfe had also been staying at the Bailey-Boushay House, a health facility in Seattle, Washington for people with chronic illnesses. It’s unclear why Wolfe might have been staying there.
“We have retrieved what belongings that were there,” Wellner wrote. “However we don’t know where his clothes and other personal items might be. If anyone has any information about this, all we want is to get them back to his family.”
Wolfe’s last social media post was an Instagram picture of himself smiling in front of a decorated tree on Christmas Eve.
The blond, bearded, muscular, versatile performer debuted in 2009 under the pseudonym Drew in a solo scene for the Sean Cody label. Throughout his film career, he went on to star in various scenes for the Falcon, Hot House, and Raging Stallion adult studios. Raging Stallion awarded him its “Man of the Year” honor in 2013.
Adult director Chi Chi LaRue commemorated Wolfe on Facebook, writing, “Another wonderful human being gone too soon.”
Fellow gay adult performer David Benjamin wrote via Twitter, “He was a dear soul, his death is just tragic. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family. May he rest in peace.”
14 Comments
CatholicXXX
I believe three gay porn stars died in 2022
robertcd
So sad, so young. Seems like the Porn Business is a very Deadly Business. RIP Shawn Paul Bertrand Jr. Thoughts, Prayers and Good Vibes to your family and loved ones.
Andrew
You are a moron. There were 46,802 deaths in the US in 2018 from drug overdose. I suspect the number has climbed higher in the years following. As an (x) member of the porn community, I can say that porn had very little to do with it. Stop perpetuating the lie.
Thad
Ignoring the first four words of Andrew’s post, I agree with him. Drugs are the problem. Gay porn performers deserve a long, happy life. RIP Shawn; you were important and will be missed.
Vince
Andrew
Porn attracts the addicts because holding down a regular job is next to impossible for most of them. Therefore you’re obviously going to have a much higher # of OD’s/deaths in porn.
Andrew
Vince, you are completely wrong. There are addicts in every line of business
ScottOnEarth
Hey, Andrew, how about you try being an adult (assuming you’re not 10 years old, as your comment would indicate) and make a comment without an infantile insult.
Neoprene
Never heard of him until now. Looked him up and pulled up a scene where he does a masterful job of orally servicing Ryan Rose’s booty. Bravo! BRA-VO! Obviously a truly talented fellah gone too soon. May he rim for eternity in peace!
Vince
If he was living at the Bailey-Boushay House means he wasn’t healthy to begin with. Doing the PNP thing was beyond stupid. That shit (Meth) will mess up even a normal persons heath. Just show’s you how strong addiction is.
The holidays are just the worst time for an addict. As an addict myself that used to be me.
JB723
Not everyone who gets addicted to drugs is someone who will have done porn. To stigmatize the biz this way is wrong. However to ignore the correlation btwn porn stars and the desths would be foolish. If these directors really care about their marketing tools, they should offer some sort of counseling or rehab to go with performing for anyone who needs it.
Max
so very sad.
JB723
I loved Shawn and his energy. He seemed fun and chill. I hope his soul is at peace and his mom takes comfort in where he is. RIP beautiful soul. Gone too soon.
Neoprene
Where is he? Just curious. If you know, you should share.
AllahsHappyHalal PorkEmporium
