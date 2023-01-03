Gay adult film performer Shawn Paul Bertrand Jr., a.k.a. Shawn Wolfe, dead at 35

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Wolfe (@shawnwolfers)

Gay adult performer Shawn Paul Bertrand Jr., a.k.a. Shawn Wolfe, reportedly died of a drug overdose on December 27, 2022. He was 35 years old. RIP.

In a public post on his Facebook wall, a woman named Valerie Wellner identified herself as his mother. She wrote, “Thank you for all of your kind words. Shawn was a light in this world and he is now a light in Heaven…. He is also with all of his friends and family who went before him…. [When he died,] He was at someone’s home whom we don’t know where that was or who he was with. This is not a message of blame.”

Wellner said Wolfe had also been staying at the Bailey-Boushay House, a health facility in Seattle, Washington for people with chronic illnesses. It’s unclear why Wolfe might have been staying there.

“We have retrieved what belongings that were there,” Wellner wrote. “However we don’t know where his clothes and other personal items might be. If anyone has any information about this, all we want is to get them back to his family.”

Wolfe’s last social media post was an Instagram picture of himself smiling in front of a decorated tree on Christmas Eve.

The blond, bearded, muscular, versatile performer debuted in 2009 under the pseudonym Drew in a solo scene for the Sean Cody label. Throughout his film career, he went on to star in various scenes for the Falcon, Hot House, and Raging Stallion adult studios. Raging Stallion awarded him its “Man of the Year” honor in 2013.

Adult director Chi Chi LaRue commemorated Wolfe on Facebook, writing, “Another wonderful human being gone too soon.”

Fellow gay adult performer David Benjamin wrote via Twitter, “He was a dear soul, his death is just tragic. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family. May he rest in peace.”