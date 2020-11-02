Gay adult film star says coronavirus “isn’t deadly enough,” promotes eugenics on Twitter

Quin Quire is a gay adult film performer and self-described “#1 troll since ‘12.” Shortly after it was announced on Friday that the U.S. had added 99,321 new coronavirus cases and 1,030 deaths to its tally, the greatest single-day increase of the pandemic thus far, he decided to take to Twitter to say he wished that number were even higher.
Yesterday, Quire tweeted: “Covid 19 isn’t deadly enough in my opinion. It’s good to kill off the weak from a population to ensure the BEST survival for the group. If it kills me it’s my time but I’m tired of letting the weakest people tell us how to live our lives. F*ck you.”
Covid 19 isn’t deadly enough in my opinion. It’s good to kill off the weak from a population to ensure the BEST survival for the group. If it kills me it’s my time but I’m tired of letting the weakest people tell us how to live our lives. Fuck you
— Quin Quire (@QuinQuire) November 1, 2020
After writing the tweet, Quire turned off the comments, but that didn’t stop people from responding anyway. Here’s what they’re saying…
BREAKING: White man is chill with eugenics https://t.co/mvFT3AdvP6
— Kim Murder Hornet Sauder (@crippledscholar) November 1, 2020
The fact that he turned off comments on this post shows how WEAK he is. Not even brave enough to face the criticism https://t.co/o87zAdYSn0
— dirtymalecelebs????? (@dirtycelebs15) November 1, 2020
Would you like my moms phone number so you can personally tell her she’s better off dead than alive because she has cancer https://t.co/T6XMClk362
— En (@Applekamper) November 1, 2020
Man read about Social Darwinism once and decided to have an an opinion https://t.co/2VqOUmuUgQ
— ??MAGGIE?? (@AVDOTIA_) November 1, 2020
leave it to the white gay to ignore that the pandemic affects minorities and people with less income way more. racist AND classist https://t.co/QW3DSuEiJl
— nick (@antarcticbitch) November 1, 2020
straights said the same thing about y’all during the AIDS crisis lol https://t.co/QkGgqDV79e
— stream 12:00 (@ungodlyzay) November 1, 2020
eugenics discourse is not something i expected from white gays but cant say im suprised https://t.co/DjBpXZFQno
— ??? ??. (@VonandViolence) November 1, 2020
quite literally nazi shit https://t.co/geib3WqLUx
— grimes apologist (@BABYSPlCEE) November 1, 2020
Your a white gay you ARE the weakest link… and supporting eugenics isn’t gonna help that https://t.co/bbUrqqjSiz
— ?? Toast ?? (@Cinnam0nT0astle) November 1, 2020
Wait, you're gay and spouting eugenics? https://t.co/rUxc8kDzrB
— Mélian thee Maia (@MusingsHistory) November 1, 2020
Things only got worse from there. Because after igniting a firestorm, Quire followed up with another tweet, writing: “Look in your black mirror and realize you aren’t as open minded as you think. Your shallow wokness evaporating the second some a**hole on his couch tweets is why you suffer.”
You- “We will cancel racist homophobes everywhere!”
Also you- “Kill yourself, you cis white faggot!” ?
Look in your black mirror and realize you aren’t as open minded as you think. Your shallow wokness evaporating the second some asshole on his couch tweets is why you suffer.
— Quin Quire (@QuinQuire) November 2, 2020
And another one that said: “People tweeting @ and canceling their subscription to Porn sites I haven’t worked for in years is hilarious and my greatest troll work to date. The attention has been nice cus with Halloween over I’m already so bored.”
People tweeting @ and canceling their subscription to Porn sites I haven’t worked for in years is hilarious and my greatest troll work to date. The attention has been nice cus with Halloween over I’m already so bored.
— Quin Quire (@QuinQuire) November 2, 2020
To date, the U.S. has recorded 9 million coronavirus cases and 231,000 COVID-related deaths. Health experts believe the current increase is being driven largely by people who are asymptomatic and are continuing to urge people to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Related: OnlyFans star Bryan Hawn is hawking a bogus coronavirus cure on his YouTube page
9 Comments
Donston
Some of these dudes are so obsessed with hooking up with randoms, so obsessed with partying, obsessed with getting attention, and of course use sex for money and validation. While a lot of people have no real family or friends outside of hook-ups and party-buddies. So, Corona has killed their hustle, social life and ego.
This is 2020. Porn performers saying dumb shit shouldn’t be a surprise, and the “queer community” should have been moved on from uplifting that brand.
WashDrySpin
“While a lot of people have no real family or friends outside of hook-ups and party-buddies. So, Corona has killed their hustle, social life and ego.”
THIS IS THE GOSPEL TRUTH….
Cam
The typical right wing troll.
He says basically, let people die, then plays victim when people call him out. Like any other troll he’s weak, an idiot, and can’t even defend his own comments.
Let me guess, if the porn career dries up and he can’t afford medical, he’ll be the first guy to run a GoFundMe to pay his doctor bills.
Bromancer7
Eugenics doesn’t mean what these kids seem to think it does.
And I’m sorry to say he’s right to one degree or another.
Donston
Even if you don’t believe the restrictions need to be this extreme, the whole “kill off the weak” perspective is indeed fascist and reflects narcissism and megalomania. But your perspective shouldn’t surprise me, considering that username if yours.
Cam
You’re welcome to point out where they are wrong and exactly which point you agree with him on.
WSnyder
Dying of COVID-19 has nothing to do with being ‘weak’ vs. ‘strong’ in terms of genetic makeup. Saying such is just proof of knowing very little about the virus, this pandemic and eugenics as a whole. COVID is not a selective process of cullying weaker members from the ‘herd’. COVID has everything to do with variables such as the amount exposure, the conditions when exposed, the recipient’s underlying health at the time of exposure, pre-existing conditions, availability of healthcare, quality of treatment, etc.
We have all seen stories of people in their prime, being healthy, in great shape and yet dying. There have been stories of COVID killing people in Nursing Homes, yet some survivors there being ‘sicker’ before the COVID outbreak, than those who died of it. How many stories have we read and heard about COVID decimating portions of families and yet sparing some members? You think genetics played a part in that? Or was it more likely that those who survived did so because of some [or all] of the variables above?
As for some dimwitted porn actor espousing his stupidity about ‘wishing’ it killed more of the ‘weak’ people…I’d like to ask him stop the cowardly dance and outright say what he thinks that is a ‘weakness’ that should be killed off. Let’s pull back the vail on your bigotry and racism. You won’t because you’re a p*ssy and you’d rather hide behind ignorant tweets written in broad terms that you think makes you sound smart but obtuse enough to disguise what you really are.
WashDrySpin
A white, gay, sex worker justifying the COVID pandemic by using the same rhetoric and school of thought that was used by homophobes and conservatives during the 1980s to justify the AIDS epidemic.
It is just a disgusting full circle moment and shows just how deep intersectionality runs AND how close many white gays are to fully achieving their white male privilege.
ppp111
Thank you! I was about to bring that up!