Gay adult performer Lawrence Morningstar dead at 31

Gay adult film performer and OnlyFans content creator Lawrence Morningstar has died; he was 31 years old.

The sad news was shared Wednesday night by his friend Damien Cruz, a go-go dancer and fellow adult performer.

Cruz posted to Twitter: “It gives me the utmost sadness to have to tell you all, my soulmate, my brother, and my best friend @xxx_morningstar has passed away this morning.”

“Such a light and an amazing human being. Imma miss you buddy,” he added.

?Dar Dar pic.twitter.com/A6FoJKvXn8 — Damien Cruz ? (@DamienCruzXxx) September 29, 2022

Several took to the comments to express their condolences, and offer fond memories of Morningstar.

“He was such a genuine and nice person to see around here,” shared one fan.

“He was so kind and gentle and loved all his co-stars. We really lost a good one,” wrote fellow performer Nick Fitt.

No cause of death or further details have been shared, but according to Morningstar’s Twitter account, he was scheduled to travel to Wailea Maui, Hawaii from September 19-28. He passed away the morning of the 28th, according to Cruz.