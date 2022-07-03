Gay adult video star shares his family’s surprising reaction to his secret career

View this post on Instagram
Adult performer Drew Valentino recently shared a heartwarming story about his family’s surprising show of support.
“Earlier this year I decided to come out to my family ….again. Although this time about being in the adult movie industry,” he wrote on Instagram. “HUGE relief to find that my entire family supportive and even excited for me. I flew home for Father Day’s and my dad was wearing this shirt.”
The photo showed his father wearing a t-shirt declaring himself as the “proud parent” of an adult video star.
In an interview with the gay adult site The Sword, Valentino said his desire to work in the industry was “an interesting choice because I have a huge family that’s all very close.” Also, he never expected his career to achieve such success so quickly.
“So as my career accelerated, I started to feel more and more guilty when I thought about my family,” he told the site. “I started to realize that I felt this way, not because what I am doing is wrong or unhealthy, but because I was keeping it a secret. Lying was the only part that was wrong or unhealthy.”
He said he felt “terrified” before coming out as gay at age 24 to his dad. His dad had always been a “fit baseball jock”, Valentino wrote on his Twitter. But his father didn’t let toxic masculinity get in the way of their relationship.
His dad responded to his son’s coming out by saying, “I don’t care about who you love. You are my son and that will always come first.”
A few days before telling his father about his secret career, Valentino told his dad “how much I appreciate him as a father and how much his words on that day impacted the rest of my life.” Then, he eventually told his dad about his adult video work and then quickly left his home soon after.
That was in March. When he went home in June for Father’s Day, his father was wearing the “proud parent” shirt.
It’s cool that his father and family reacted so well. There’s nothing shameful about making a living by doing (ahem) hard work, and a family’s support does a lot to increase the happiness and well-being of queer children, no matter their age or profession.
10 Comments
Chrisk
I’m all for sex positivity but sure not something I could ever do. I’d be mortified if my mother or father ever saw one of my video’s or pics.
Diplomat
I was thinking the same thing. As much as his dad supports him I can’t imagine he’s tuning into any of his films.
Jack
I don’t think porn stars should be ashamed at all for their profession. Good for him and awesome that his parents are ok with it. I just see so much about porn stars having huge issues with drugs, depression, suicide and the “what do I do now” when they want to stop. I hope he stays away from all of that mess.
Kangol2
Good for him and great to see he has supportive parents and family members! That’s the way it should be.
bakeembakeem
Hey, what a heartwarming story about a sexy ass dude, nothing like having a big family that loves you much, impeccable pics
SDR94103
“adult video star”
stop with the star crap.
Thad
He’s making a living from it. And apparently enjoying it. That’s fine for me.
I was laughing with Drew.
MISTERJETT
why so bitter, SD? who hurt you?
barryaksarben
I had a terrible experience when I was a young man, I dated a guy after a long term hard break up. I told the guy I wasnt looking for a relationship outside a physical one. He started to show me that I was right not to continue dating him when I very nicely told him I did not want to see him anymore he went nuts and begged for one last Fu** which I stupidly did. He had hidden the very first viideo camera and filmed us without my knowledge. The next day he asked me to stay the week with him which was never going to happen because I lived and worked 6 hours away and had to go home and to work. He became insistant and then told me he had made the recording and he had stolen my address book which I always carried (before cell phones) and was going to send copies to all my family. I told him to go ahead BLUFFIN G. I was out but did not want my mom to see having sex of any kind. But he remained an a**hole and said he would. I told him if he did I would have him arrested for blackmail and extortion but I did call all my family and warned them that if they recieved a tape i the mail that they could open it but they would be watching me have sex. My sisters and mom laughed their asses off and I was so relieved and the asshole never did send them but followed me and stalked me for about 6 months before giving up FINALLY I am glad this guy had a good outcome too
white-queer-african
If he is happy and contented AND a huge plus that his family supports him – good for him AND I am happy for him too.