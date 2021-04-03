Are gay ‘Avengers’ on the way? Marvel’s CEO just dropped a hint

Marvel Cinematic puppetmaster Kevin Feige has ignited internet buzz over a long-awaited addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe: gay Avengers.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Feige addressed growing speculation that upcoming films will finally introduce a number of key queer characters to the Marvel film franchise. He gave a particularly provocative answer when addressing the integration of The Young Avengers, a group of teen heroes which includes several LGBTQ members.

“As a comic fan, anything in the comics is always our inspiration and our guide point. How those things come together and in what shape, it’s always subverting expectations, it’s always half the fun as meeting them,” Feige told the magazine. “But, yes, you can certainly see that Phase 4 is introducing all sorts of new types of characters with the potential being endless. Now, all of us at Marvel Studios feel like Nick Fury at the end of Iron Man 1, as new actors and new performers come in and we tell them they’re part of a bigger universe. They just now have to do the work required to build their audience. I’m happy to say everybody that’s here, certainly where I’m sitting now, is doing amazing work and can’t wait to show them the world.”

Feige’s comments follow teases in WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier that alluded to the introduction of several latter-day favorite characters. That includes the gay mutant Wiccan, the son of Vision and Scarlet Witch, who [Spoiler Alert] actually appeared in a hallucination of his mother in WandaVision. Though the show ended with Wiccan erased from existence, Scarlet Witch continued to hear his voice in an end-credits coda. In the comics, Wiccan’s origins followed a similar storyline, which ultimately ended with Wiccan becoming a “real boy.”

Already several other key Young Avengers have been teased or announced as coming to the MCU, including Miss America, Kate Bishop, Stature and Patriot. In addition to teasing the introduction of Wiccan, Marvel has already announced the first categorically queer characters coming to the MCU portrayed by Haaz Sleiman and Brian Tyree Henry in The Eternals.