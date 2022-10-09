Gay bros rise to the defense of tall bottoms: “Hottest sex I’ve had”

Anyone can be a top and anyone can be a bottom—or vers or even a side, for that matter—but we all know the stereotypes about tops and bottoms. Such stereotypes would have you believe that tops are tall, domineering, and masculine, while bottoms are short, submissive, and feminine.

And in a Reddit’s r/askgaybros forum, one 6-foot-2 Reddit user said he’s been made to feel “kinda undesirable by some tops, especially the dominating ones.”

“Have any of you bottoms got rejected for your tallness?” the user added.

Unfortunately, that tall bottom is on the receiving end—pun very much intended—of a scientifically verified bias.

In a study published in PLOS One in 2014, researchers studied the height preferences among non-heterosexual men and found that “men that preferred a more dominant and more ‘active’ sexual role preferred shorter partners, whereas those that preferred a more submissive and more ‘passive’ sexual role preferred taller partners.”

In other words, “men who preferred to be ‘top’ in the dyad preferred shorter partners, whereas men who preferred to be ‘bottom’ preferred taller partners,” as the researchers wrote.

Back in the Reddit thread, some commenters commiserated with the 6-foot-2 bottom’s plight. “6-foot-2 and would like to actually fit as the little spoon,” one said. “The struggle is real.”

Another person wrote: “I feel you. There was a 5-foot-11 guy that made me fall for him. And then said he wanted a short, bottom Tom Holland. He said I was too tall. (I’m 6-foot-2.) That sucked because he was really handsome, smart, and good in the bed. But also an assh*le, it seems.”

When I message a guy on Grindr and he says he’s a top and likes tall bottoms pic.twitter.com/I7gTvwpyLf — Lerrej (@Seattle_Cali95) September 29, 2022

Meanwhile, many other commenters bowed down at the altar of tall bottoms. “I’m a 5-foot-11 top. The hottest sex I’ve had in the last 12 months was with a super sexy 6-foot-3 bottom,” one person wrote. “Tops should not let height be an issue, as they’ll seriously miss out on what you tall guys have to offer.”

Another person wrote: “I see tall bottoms and I think to myself, ‘What must be the view from up there? Need to pin them down to know it.’ I myself think tall bottoms are the best!”

“Who is rejecting tall bottoms?” a third commenter wrote (adding three more question marks for extra incredulity). “Tall bottoms are amazing!”

Mel Magazine covered the Tall Bottom movement three years ago, talking to bottoms like a 6-foot-3 man named Chris. “We are tall trees to climb, and not everyone is—or can be—a lumberjack,” Chris said. “[But] many men enjoy the challenge of chopping down tall trees.”

And a 6-foot-1 bottom named Key told the magazine that he initially struggled to find tall tops but had been feeling super confident lately after experimenting with shorter tops. “Now I get guys asking to climb the mountain,” he said.