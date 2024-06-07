Many gay men spend their childhoods ruminating about how they’ll come out to their old man. And the announcement almost never goes as planned.

Human emotions are beautifully unpredictable.

Ahead of Father’s Day, our favorite gay bros on Reddit are sharing how they came out to their dads. The stories range from hilarious to heartwarming.

One particularly poignant tale involves a gay son and a letter. The poster says his dad was an NFL beat writer and on the road for eight months per year, so he wrote him a letter. Though he describes his dad as a “pretty open-minded guy,” he still harbored concerns about his reaction. As an NFL reporter, his father spent his adult life around football locker rooms, which traditionally aren’t the most progressive spaces.

His dad’s time off came during the summer, which they meant the Seattle natives attended many Mariners games together. When conversation stalled, dad and son could always return to baseball. That was necessary at first. The poster describes their vibe as “not awful,” but “not great.”

For that reason, summer sojourns to Safeco Field could turn awkward. But baseball, the sport without a clock, offers a lot of down time. Over the years, the gay bro says he and his dad began to expand their relationship beyond sports.

“Conversations that we couldn’t have became conversations we could have” he writes. “Partly because we could sit there watching the ballgame and weave discussions in between plays.”

By the time the poster got married in 2013, he says his father had “completely come around…” even calling up the local meteorologist for wedding planning purposes.

That’s a great story of fatherly evolution, and preferable to dad becoming a matchmaker…

Another Redditer recounts almost coming out to his dad while they were eating tacos and drinking beers at a beach bar–another quintessential summertime activity. But in fear of ruining the afternoon, he decided to hold off on his announcement.

That is, until a particular song came on the radio. The tune, “Yesterday” by Atmosphere, has a lyric about the vocalist, Ant, missing his own dad:

“I thought I saw you yesterday but I didn’t stop

‘Cause you was walkin’ the opposite way

I guess I coulda shouted out your name

But even if it was you, I don’t know what I would say

We could sit and reminisce about the old school

Maybe share a cigarette ’cause we’re both fools

Chop it up and compare perspectives

Life, love, stress, and setbacks, yes.”

The poster says he took those words as a sign that he should tell the truth, because tomorrow is never guaranteed. The conversation “couldn’t have turned out any better,” he shares.

With more than 70% of Americans supporting same-sex marriage, coming out stories have become a lot more positive. Still, there are many LGBTQ+ folx, including posters in the aforementioned Reddit thread, who didn’t have that experience.

Though questions about coming out stories are hardly novel, the post has elicited nearly 300 comments, showing the power of community. The internet, for all of its faults, continues to bring marginalized people together.

Some of the stories begin tragically, only to turn out OK. One person admits his breaking point arrived when he was in rehab… for the fifth time. He told a therapist he was gay, and that he feared coming out to his conservative dad.

To prepare for the big moment, he called his mom first, knowing that she would be accepting. But an unexpected person answered the phone.

It was dad! He said he was concerned… about his son’s wellbeing.

“He said, ‘Oh Corey, we don’t care about who you want to date or anything we just want you happy and sober.’ I bawled,” Corey wrote.

Now 15 years later, Corey has another fear… that his family likes his husband better!

