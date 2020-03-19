Gay conservative lashes out at LGBTQ orgs for exploiting COVID-19

Washington Examiner columnist Brad Polumbo, a self-identified gay “libertarian conservative,” has slammed a group of queer charity organizations, accusing them of exploiting the coronavirus pandemic to earn money.
Polumbo penned his column in response to an open letter to Congress signed by groups like the Human Rights Campaign, GLAAD and Lambda Legal, which cited scientific research that LGBTQ people are more susceptible to COVID-19 due to a variety of risk factors. He accuses the groups–and queer people more broadly–of playing the victim.
“This is, frankly, ridiculous,” writes Polumbo. “The coronavirus is a virus. It does not care if you are gay. Efforts to somehow make a global pandemic evidence of anti-gay and anti-transgender oppression is a case of shameless self-victimization at its worst.”
Related: Rush Limbaugh’s guest host blames the gays for COVID-19 lockdown
Polumbo then goes on to deride claims that LGBTQ Americans lack or face discrimination in healthcare, or suffer from higher rates of weakened immune systems due to HIV and smoking. He claims there is no reason to believe queer Americans smoke at higher rates or face any kind of discrimination. Polumbo also states that HIV+ people are not at higher risk for COVID-19, citing an article that does make that assertion…so long as HIV+ patients take antiretroviral medications. Apparently, Polumbo believes that treatment automatically becomes available to anyone that contracts HIV.
“This letter is just another cynical attempt by left-wing gay and transgender activist organizations to fuel the fake victimhood narrative they need to keep their donor base engaged. Shame on them for extending their identity politics addiction to a global crisis,” Polumbo claims.
Brad Polumbo has a history of attacking other members of the queer community. In January, he slammed Washington DC’s Mid-Atlantic Leather weekend as an affront to the community for promoting kink.
4 Comments
PLAYS WELL WITH OTHERS
You just absolutely know she is the ultimate super sub..
Jared MacBride
If she doesn’t set off your gaydar nothing will.
djmcgamester
It’s about health risk. A fair number of people in the LGBT+ community have compromised immune systems. Hence, organizations seek money to help those people. If any of us are healthy it doesn’t make a difference. We won’t be taking any money. This dude is an idiot.
Cam
Nothing enrages Republicans more than the thought that somewhere, somebody might get something.
A Republican billionaire could be sitting in his 10th mansion but if you tell him that somebody on food stamps has a cell phone for their job, he will rant for an hour about that.
This one is still trying to prove to the GOP that she doesn’t mind entering the party through the side door, so please invite her.