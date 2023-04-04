Gay couple ties the knot just moments before Trump shows up to the courthouse to be arrested & arraigned

Meet Daniel and Chris.

According to reporter Ben Collins, they’re a gay couple who met on this day last year and decided to tie the knot on their one-year anniversary at the City Clerk’s office in New York… just moments before Donald Trump showed up to the courthouse to be arrested and arraigned.

“Daniel and Chris met a year ago today,” Collins tweeted. “That’s why, a few weeks ago, they decided to get married this afternoon. They just left the clerk’s office — right as news broke that former President Donald Trump’s motorcade is about to arrive so he can be arrested.”

Daniel and Chris met a year ago today. That’s why, a few weeks ago, they decided to get married this afternoon.



They just left the clerk’s office — right as news broke that former President Donald Trump’s motorcade is about to arrive so he can be arrested. pic.twitter.com/24F2nM5Vv6 — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) April 4, 2023

Sounds like they’re having a MUCH better day than the one-term, twice-impeached, once-indicted ex-president, who’s facing around 30 counts related to business fraud dating back to that alleged hugh money payment he made to Stormy Daniels back in 2016.

Here’s how people on Twitter reacted to Chris and Daniel’s big news…

What a great day!!! 🥂 — Mary V (@maricotona) April 4, 2023

Loving that polka dot jacket and the coordination with pocket square on the other person! — Brandi Buchman (@Brandi_Buchman) April 4, 2023

A beautiful day to celebrate unity. Congratulations to the beautiful couple! Their attire is gorgeous. — 🤍Nor (@sadpandapudding) April 4, 2023

Congratulations to the happy couple! pic.twitter.com/5AHhA51g5q — Jennifer (@knoxlette) April 4, 2023

Love trumps hate. — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes on Post and Mast*don) (@TrumpsTaxes) April 4, 2023

Imagine, a few years hence, having your wedding anniversary become a national holiday! — Andy Hall (@AndyHal15523851) April 4, 2023

Loving this so much. Also love the polka dots. — Alberta Hunt 🌻 (@Albertahunt1950) April 4, 2023

this is what i think the gays call, a slay — Davey (@Daveydelphia76) April 4, 2023

Collins also tweeted video he took from the park outside the courthouse, where he said there were more anti-Trump protestors than MAGA supporters.

“Just a ton more anti-Trump protestors outside the park,” he wrote. “Despite an all-caps call for his supporters to protest before his arrest, Trump supporters are getting deeply outnumbered by people in support of his arrest in lower Manhattan today.”

Just a ton more anti-Trump protestors outside the park. Despite an all-caps call for his supporters to protest before his arrest, Trump supporters are getting deeply outnumbered by people in support of his arrest in lower Manhattan today. pic.twitter.com/z8BQ5ynaBV — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) April 4, 2023

According to the New York Times, Trump will be formally arrested shortly, having his fingerprints taken and assigned a New York State Identification Number to track his criminal history. But he likely will not be handcuffed or have his mugshot taken.