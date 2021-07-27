Gay couple’s photos taken 35 years apart go viral on Twitter

A Tweet a Tasmanian man posted to mark the 35th anniversary of meeting the love of his life has gone viral on Twitter.
In it, Peter Robinson, 70, shared a photo of himself and partner, Murray Buchanan, 64, as young men, alongside a photo of them today.
35 Years ago I met this amazing man. Love him even more today. pic.twitter.com/63o5gusCAn
— Peter Robinson (@muzzpete) July 25, 2021
At the time of writing, the Tweet has had over 320,000 likes and thousands of retweets. Many have been touched by the simple display of long-lasting, same-sex love.
Peter told Queerty more about his relationship with Murray, revealing: “We met at a nightclub on a Friday night. I was introduced to him by his ex-partner.” The club was Connections in Perth, Western Australia. Commonly known as Connie’s, it’s still running today.
“It was just before the AIDS epidemic hit in Australia,” says Peter.
At the time, same-sex relationships were not legal in Tasmania.
“It wasn’t until 1997 that Tasmania passed legislation to recognize same-sex relationships. The federal government passed protections in 1999.
“We were fairly active in the early days for recognition and acceptance. I think the main opposition to equality was the AIDS epidemic. We spent several years working for the AIDS council as volunteers and carers.”
The men are not married. However, Peter says to celebrate the passing of equality legislation in 2000, “We registered our relationship as significant other as marriage wasn’t an option at that time. That was not legal until 2017 in Australia. The registration gives us the same rights as a married couple and doesn’t bring religion into it. We did not see a reason for it. Murray did propose in 2000 on an overseas trip.”
Peter said he’d been overwhelmed by the response to his Tweet.
Many said they wished they could find similar love.
Some shared their own age-gap photos.
The tweet has prompted responses from all over the world. Peter said it was sobering to realize how many people live in places where living openly in a same-sex relationship is not possible.
“So many LGBTQI people do not have the same opportunities that we had. There is still so much discrimination and violence against LGBTQI. There appears to be a resurgence in violence against our community. Thus we still get involved in protesting.
“There are literally thousands of brilliant people out there working to recognize and support younger members of our community.”
Finally, as a couple who have been together for so long, Queerty asked Peter if he had any advice for keeping a long-term relationship working.
He said they make sure to give each other space to pursue their own hobbies or dreams. Beyond this, “We basically have two rules: 1. Never go to bed on an argument. 2. And resolve an argument before leaving each other for work, etc. Always part with a kiss. It may be the last one you ever have. Sounds silly and simple,” he chuckles, “but it has worked for us.”
Fairy Cakes
Congratulations to them! I’ve been with my man 31 years, it’s not for everyone and that’s ok, it just works for us.
Kangol2
Congratulations to them and beautiful to see them sharing how they’ve grown in love and aged together.
TomG
I guess in two years my partner & myself will have to the same for our 35th.
whereshouldistart
Wishing you both continued happiness and love.
GayEGO
Congratulations to them! I was with my:
1. I first called him my roommate in 1962,
2. I then called him my partner in 1993.
3. We got married in Massachusetts in 2004 and I called him my husband.
4. He passed away in 2019, so now I am a widower.
We were together for 57 years, married 15 years. Our relationship was about love and our privacy was between us. Relationships should be taught to children as that is the important subject, not privacy.
thisisnotreal
That was a really touching comment, I’m genuinely sorry for your loss.
whereshouldistart
Awww sweet pea I am so sorry for your loss.
I’m about to lose my husband to congestive heart failure and if I could, I’d give him mine, because as much as he drives me nuts, the thought of going through life without him brings me unbelievable sorrow.
Hugs kiddo.
Frbernie
Saturday August 1 would have been our 45th Anniversary but Frank, the love of my life passed on May 22, 2021. We raised two boys and had a great 45 years that I wouldn’t have traded it for the world.
masterwill7
This is great to read, I wish he could have still been there for you… But I love to read how you cherish what you had, and can still read the love out of this small message. Much love..
Prowelsh56
well done Querrty for including a post about OLDER GAY men.
linedrive
Thanks to all of you guys posting about your lasting loves. It makes my heart happy.
twomen4u
I have some very dear friends who live in Clearwater FL, USA that have been together for 41 years, just further proof that same-sex couples can survive. I echo their advice never go to bed mad. My current husband and I have been together for nearly 20 years and married for nearly 4. My first husband (and the US did not have marriage then) were together nearly 15 years when he died. I am very privileged to have a second chance at love.
humble charlie
I know I’ll be taken to task for this, but I just don’t get the zztop beard thing. It’s like you’re advertising you don’t have sex anymore. The same with certain people over 50 years of age disguising themselves as rabbis.
Is it that tiring having to shave your face? Did you say to yourself at the bathroom mirror with a razor in your hand, “I just can’t do this anymore.”? Did your chin fall off? Do you look like a hound dog without it? Do old gay men have to look as disgusting as old straight men?
I’m not even going to get into the fat issue. Except, Jeez, have some respect for the body you were given, and, by doing so, not grossing out your partner.
Mack
A total pathetic comment.
SoCalDave
Look at all the love being spread in not only the main story, but all the rest of the comments here. Now look at your comment, Charlie. Try to be a better human being.
kevkev
Find yourself a new name as you are far from ‘humble’
whereshouldistart
My husband of 20 years is dying of diabetes and congestive heart failure. Due to his health and COVID he’s been unable to groom himself and has begun to look like an evil version of Santa.
After 40 years of educating Canadian children and being one of the most loving human beings, loyal and caring husband, and the world’s best daddy…nothing…NOTHING about his appearance could ever gross me out…
only your comment could do that.
Invader7
WTF ? ..With all the crap the GLBTQ citizens of the world have to deal with , you’re bitching about facial hair. Talk about shallow and inane …
nmharleyrider
Man did you not get the point in that statement. It’s about love, not appearances and appearances do not imply anything about your sex life or anything else,
Bosch
You ought to know by now that beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
Unfortunately for you, personality is way more important. So good luck with that.
Brian
“Is it that tiring having to shave your face?”
Beard care is tiring in its own way. Taming the strays or splits, trimming the edges while keeping everything symmetrical, washing, drying (so slow!), and some occasional oils. Moustaches are a bit of work too, requiring all the same things but with a finer, daintier touch. All this costs money, too, maybe more than those disposable razors.
Bo Hamrk
I’m not one who replies much, but, I believe some are TOO much stuck in the past of gay people not being able to live a L~O~N~G LIFE having CARE and WANT towards GROWING OLD together. When I was passing through my 30’s, I walked into a bar and saw my future husband and a voice inside my head said ‘YOU and I are going to spend a long time together.’ Some call it [email protected]* but, today, we have been loving each other through good times and turmoil’s, and with some strokes, and heart conditions, neither of us would EVER jettison the other ‘Till death do us part’. Intelligent, informed and knowledgeable individuals [w/EMPATHY] look for what is inside a Human. 25 year Anniversary today… *Love at 1st sight – Bo
Openminded
Your comment shows the difference between being shallow and being a deep thinker. Your shallow self only looks at a shallow depth while their deep thinking has them looking deep where it really counts. As for your shaving comment, YES, as one gets older, your skin becomes aged and more sensitive, especially areas exposed to the sun for decades. My skin is much more sensitive to razor burns and such and therefore, I have kept a beard for quite sometime simply to prevent the skin irritation and also to irritate the sensitive shallow people who see me as simply being old, or as being less of a person simply because I don’t conform to their ideal image. As long as I am happy with myself, that’s really all that matters. Now, do you want to comment on the new couch they have acquired since the original picture?
Cam
Nobody stays with me for more than half a date before running for the door.
cam cam
bitch please… With me you Double Your Pleasure!!!
thisisnotreal
Is it because you compulsively accuse them of being right wing troll accounts or is that idiocy of yours just reserved for the internet? Can’t say I blame them either way.
Caddy4J
@Cam, I wonder why? Oh! Could it be that you’re a negative, always right self loathing “Troll” that probably has a personality or a gnat.
Bo Hamrk
Ever shower? – Bo
JRamonMc
Always has to be one Debbie downer. To each their own @ humble charlie. The story was about lasting love and maybe you’ll be lucky enough one day to find and sustain it. Good luck to you.
Bo Hamrk
Some are not able to amass the reality of life which is truly sad. E-motions are NOT feelings to them.
It’s just a response to mirroring into their own insecurities and begging for attention. They’re LQQKING for a response to manipulate a reaction, [and] ‘feel’ the loss from attention and community and acceptance. IE; 45 sheeple…Jim Jones…Heavens Gate…..Cult worshipers – Bo
miller2900
Humble Charlie…. your reading comprehension is seriously lacking. If you had read the story and “got it” you never would have used the energy it took for you to pen your commentary. Besides, why do you care about what “other people do” in the privacy of their own home…. ZZ Top impersonation or not?
Bo Hamrk
I can do a Bitchin impression in cookie dough of MADonna! EXPRESS YOURSELF! – Bo
Cityrat2015
Congratulations gentlemen! 32 years here; married for 10. Life’s a journey. Glad you found each other to share your journey.
Bo Hamrk
Uplifting replies are warranted here [that are] free from hate,
content and anti-trollismers. TY for that Cityrat2015 – Bo
*Disclaimer* I’m not a writer but I did stay at a Holiday Inn Express last night
Phillip
This past February we celebrated 40 years together!
whereshouldistart
Congrats kiddos!!!
Caddy4J
@ humble Charlie, You’re an idiot and probably single for making an ignorant comment like that. Yeah, I get it, everybody has an opinion, but these gentlemen are happy, I think it’s wonderful to be with someone that long. It’s love, not looks that matter…
Bo Hamrk
The nomination for Best supporting reply goes to…
Caddy4J APPLAUSE APPLAUSE APPLAUSE!!! – Bo
Ellipse Kirk
I usually ignore jackals, but I’m compelled to rebut “Humble Charlie”. He’s more of an attention whore and jealous of someone who has a lasting love than anything else. I also grew my beard when I was 17, a half century ago, and have only shaved for a couple of Halloweens. Horse’sAss Charlie may scrape his face to look more like his mother, but men naturally have beards. My husband of this last score of years prefers to be clean shaven himself, I love the man and heart inside his skin, rather than any grooming choice over the years. Cheers to all of the fellows above who know how to love fully.
Bo Hamrk
You leave me stunned by your eloquent reply. The older one is able to survive, the more knowledge in life becomes processed and produced with experiences and moments lived seeking the meaning of life. When I was young, I never looked forward to getting old, but, at least I have that chance. Some never had the choice. – Bo
twomen4u
Just a simple statement, ain’t love grand!
Bo Hamrk
Love is Love and Hate should be ignored
fur_hunter
Kudos to the Guys! YeeeHaw!!! I wish them many more years together.
cuteguy
How beautiful. Love is love. Such a wonderful story. That is true love, when their love was considered illegal which is absurd, so happy for them
moretruth
Very pissed that Twitter considers their photos as “sensitive content.” wTF?!?!
Phillip
It’s been 41 years for us and I’m more in love today than I was when we first met. He became my soulmate as well. We never run out of subjects to talk about.
DeaconMac
My husband and I celebrated our 44th year together in February. Our first wedding, a big church wedding, was 40 years ago, but it wasn’t legal then. Later, we registered as domestic partners but Congress blocked DC from recognizing that. A few years later, we registered again because Congress had finally let it be recognized. And then, after the Supreme Court’s Obergefell decision, we finally got our marriage license. There is something to be said for perseverance! Love wins out!