These “gay cousin at Thanksgiving” tweets serve up humor for the holiday

Queerty’s sister site LGBTQ Nation plated a heaping helping of “gay cousin” jokes for Thanksgiving three years ago, and now we’re going back for seconds.

Yes, there is a “gay cousin prophecy” at work at Thanksgiving dinners—and in holiday TV movies—as the tweets below attest.

And if you’re really lucky, you’ll have other gay cousins at the table with whom you can commiserate—or duck walk, do death drops, and defend pop divas, like the Twitter users we’re quoting here.

On a serious note, the holidays can be painful for queer and trans people who are stuck with unaccepting family members. Dr. Logan Jones, a psychologist with Clarity Therapy NYC, told NBC News BETTER in 2018 that most of his LGBTQ individuals reported similar tension and stress during the holidays.

“For these clients, going home for the holidays is not always a time of bliss, but a painful reminder of moments of their ‘otherness’ within their families,” Jones added.

If you’re in this camp, you might find valuable advices resources in LGBTQ-specific holiday survival guides offered by organizations like the Human Rights Campaign and the SF LGBT Center. And don’t forget about support systems like the Crisis Text Line, the Trans Lifeline, and the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

And if you just could just us some comedic relief—some “salt” with your turkey dinner, perhaps—read on for this year’s batch of “gay cousin at Thanksgiving” tweets.

when you see your favorite gay cousin at thanksgiving dinner pic.twitter.com/bktr3gQpdT — William Vercetti (@williamvercetti) November 15, 2022

me at thanksgiving trying to impress my cool gay cousin: “it’s giving…thanks” — Flexington Ave Local (@Dr_TacoMD) November 22, 2022

Me and my gay cousin at Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/DICtJQ6Fpf — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) November 20, 2022

the gay cousin has arrived at thanksgiving to show up everyone elses dishes with my beautiful charcuterie pic.twitter.com/H6KLX9V2C2 — known transsexual ? (@po1nareff) November 20, 2022

The gay cousin pulling up to thanksgiving lunch ready to cause a scene pic.twitter.com/fALcGGsBcb — jake ? (@JakeRohlinger) November 19, 2022

now that i quit im not gonna be the cool cousin who got weed at thanksgiving anymore just gay — ???? ????????? (@fleshdenier) November 14, 2022

Me as the family gay to my girl cousin on thanksgiving https://t.co/yMmwiOMNdb — gengar’s friend (@papayapoppy__) November 20, 2022

taking the bf to meet the family this thanksgiving..fulfilling the gay cousin prophecy — gabriel (@glamtr0n_) November 19, 2022

Just realized this Thanksgiving I’m gonna be the cool gay cousin who lives in New York going to the Deep South to visit my Trump loving family OMG my life is a movie… a Lifetime Original Movie pic.twitter.com/j0OhCd0CYq — t (@theharkyp) November 22, 2022

Will never forgive gaga for making me (queer/hater for fun) have to side with my gay cousin and his mom who love gaga (cringe) against my extended family that kept making fun of it (homophobic) all at thanksgiving https://t.co/ZPuKPQhMCg — jimmy buffett’s “moogleritaville” (@full_cure) November 21, 2022

Getting a gay haircut right before thanksgiving lol. Have to cement myself as the queer sister/cousin for the holidays teehee — bone app the teeth (@goawaysierra) November 21, 2022

OMGGGGG just learned all of my gay cousins will be at thanksgiving. a reunion of the gays i’m so excited !! ? — lauren (@volrry6) November 17, 2022

Me and my gay cousin on Thanksgiving: pic.twitter.com/Kxp3rxwMjd — Drag Doll ? (@DragDollCo) November 5, 2022

this thanksgiving will be the first i’ve spent with my mom’s family and i have to come through as the gay cousin…what do i wear??? — aries meliora (@supitsz) November 4, 2022