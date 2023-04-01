What is gay culture? These tweets have it nailed

If gay culture of a bygone generation was all about Broadway musicals, interior design, and diva worship—as How to Be Gay author David M. Halperin noted in a 2012 New York Times op-ed — these days it’s all about walking fast, keeping an ear out for Grindr notifications, and finding weird ways to sit in chairs!

We jest—mostly—but gay culture is indeed evolving alongside society in toto.

In that 2012 op-ed, Halperin observed that gay culture was “the last obstacle to complete social integration” for gay men, and as gays appeared to be assimilating into mainstream culture earlier in this millennium, there were fears that gay culture was disappearing.

But gay culture, for men and other genders, keeps morphing—and staying amorphous. As ¡Hola Papi! author John Paul Brammer wrote in a 2019 Out advice column, gay culture is hard to define:

What is it? Is it memes? Is it language? Is it wearing a bonnet and signing your name on the Devil’s Leger in Puritan New England? Yes. It’s all those things, and much, much more, because it’s defined by manifestations of human activity regarded in the collective. Basically, things become gay because you are gay and you are doing them. That’s sort of how it’s always worked.

Now, onto examples of manifestations of human activity regarded in the collective! As you’ll see here, Twitter users’ specific “gay culture” experiences can feel universal for us on a certain side of the Kinsey scale.

10 years ago gay culture was created pic.twitter.com/RViqRyMCyO — Meh (@Spilling_The_T) March 25, 2023

gay culture is thinking your current problems will be solved if you just become hotter — josh (@joshuwaphang) October 6, 2022

Gay culture is making a drink 99% alcohol with a *splash* of club soda and being like “wow how did we get so messy last night” — reidykins (@thereidfeed) August 2, 2020

Gay culture be like pic.twitter.com/aqfuY72jSC — Grogu (@JackNastyyy) August 26, 2019

Gay culture is telling another man to “please step on my throat sir” as a way of introducing yourself. — CAMILLE PAGLIA STAN? (@AgingWhiteGay) March 27, 2023

Gay culture is knowing every riff and adlib in "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" — Bobbiana (@thatonequeen) December 20, 2022

Gay culture is: -sitting on the floor when there’s a perfectly good piece of furniture next to you -resting all of your weight on only one foot when standing -keeping your feet off the floor whenever you’re sitting down or only having one foot on the ground — kait ? (@sadkxit) June 16, 2019

Gay culture is your crush having a crush on your other crush, both of them completely ignoring you — Gene Makes Video Games (@xergintonic) August 21, 2020

Gay culture in a nutshell https://t.co/xotaA53Qdo — Loïc ??? (@LoicTheStoic) March 21, 2023

Gay culture is twerking and crying to Lana Del Rey songs. — Lana Del Rey (@lanasmysoulmate) July 12, 2020

Gay culture is loving the female villain because you’re obsessed with bad bitches who dismantle the patriarchy. — Christopher (@cehm27) September 15, 2020

gay culture is sending pictures of your celebrity crush and saying "HIM" "HE" "HER" "SHE" "THEM" — andrew ? Colour Collider (@surfacepension) August 17, 2020

soviet cartoon cats are gay culture pic.twitter.com/ZKzDChaaz3 — girl somnambulist (@fearhand_) April 8, 2020

Gay culture is being the Samatha of your straight group, but the Charlotte of your gay one — onlyfabs (@FabDambrosio) November 6, 2019

gay culture is picking infernal and celestial for your dnd 5e languages — james @ ttrpg brainrot (@ttrpgay) May 18, 2022

Gay culture is growing up saying you’d never want a 9-5 office job because you’re too creative and realising that’s exactly what you need to accomodate the expenses of a gay lifestyle — dcag (@dontdoitdani) August 20, 2019

Gay culture is falling for someone who is either: 1) Straight

2) taken

3) out of your league

4) lives halfway across the fucking earth

5) A Middle Aged character from a show

6) All of the above — Georgie (@ItsMissGxrgie) September 17, 2019

this is gay culture https://t.co/KhUquqRu0I — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) August 2, 2021

Gay culture is using 3 different apps to chat to one person but each app conversation has a different tone – the casual one, the serious one and the horny one — Claire St. Clair (@sleepy_homo) December 25, 2021

Wall-E is actually an allegory of gay culture: • feels constantly lonely

• surrounded by trash

• appreciates musical theater — john (@johnstheworst) September 4, 2019

when straights walk onto a moving walkway in an airport they get a little glimpse into gay culture — nate g (@_nguest) December 23, 2019