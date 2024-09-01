Here are some of the comments we can print, tidied up for readability:

“Being tied up and letting another man get his way with me, with a safe word used, of course.”

“Grinding but with underwear on. I have no clue why, but when I see videos of it, it turns me on somuch—like, heart racing.”

“Happy trails. My best friend took his shirt off in front of me, and my jaw was on the floor when I saw his.”

“Nipples and stimulating someone else’s to help them get off.”

“Being overpowered and older men.”

“Bald guys.”

“Neck bites.”

“Musk. … I guess that’s what happens when you find a partner whose body odor is intoxicatingly addictive.”

“Fancying guys who are older as I get older. I’m happy I’m not stuck fancying 20-year-olds in my 40s. Also the quality of the sex tends to be better. Not that there’s anything wrong with younger guys, but I remember when I thought someone over 29 was old!”

“Tongues in my ear. Who would’ve thought I’d like that… but I love it!”

“Pits.”