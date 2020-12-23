Gay ex-Mormon doctor opens up about walking away from the church

View this post on Instagram
Jake Jacob (solid name) is an out-gay doctor who recently looked back on his “life-altering” decision to walk away from the Mormon church, an institution widely known for its anti-LGBTQ policies and attitudes.
In an emotional Instagram post, Jacob wrote about the day he decided to no longer wear his “magic underwear,” which those in the church would call ‘temple garments.’
Noticeably clad in a t-shirt and briefs, Jacob said, “It’s been 12 years since I decided to stop wearing them, it made no sense since I was having sex with men which is a mortal sin against the Mormon church’s teachings.”
He continued:
“The conscious decision to take my garments off was life-altering physically, emotionally, and spiritually. It was my last physical reminder, for good or bad, of my ties to childhood religion. It was liberating for my body to finally remove the oppressive clothing that insisted I always stay covered instead of celebrating the body God gave me. It was also liberating to eliminate the constant reminder of childhood guilt and trauma, like shedding unnecessary shame I’d been carrying for years about who I am and my God-given orientation that I can’t and shouldn’t change.
“It was a necessary step in overcoming years of conversion therapy that taught me I was broken and somehow God was suppose to fix me if I was righteous enough, an ever-moving impossible goal post. I shed the self loathing and disdain engrained into myself with a lifetime of being told I was the equivalent of a pedophile and a murderer simply for wanting the same love heterosexual people enjoyed so naturally in the culture at the time.
“Sliding into my sheets without any clothes the first night I felt freedom I’d never experienced before. I could choose how I presented my body to the world, not a corporate religious organization. It started a journey of loving my own body, embracing my flaws, of actually looking in the mirror and choosing to like what I see without guilt or forced “humility” which I now know was the quest for impossible constant perfection of body and mind. I began loving myself for who I am independent of a higher power’s approval or acceptance of my peers.
“Today with good and bad days but I am grateful for that pinnacle step of self acceptance. I’m grateful I took a chance stepping into the unknown discovering a life I never dreamed could be so fulfilling.”
8 Comments
8 Comments
Dick Gozinia
More power to him. It’s REALLY hard to grow up LDS and then walk away later in life.
michael_totzke
He needs to step away from the gym, IMHO …
sunonthehorizon
Whew, thankfully no one asked you. Most likely you need to step into one.
GayEGO
I was raised in the Mormon Church in Idaho back in the 1950s and there was too much negativity in their doctrines. The only good thing I learned from the church was a Teacher who said – “God gave us a brain and expects us to use it.”. I thought about it and knew there were so many great people out there who were not Mormons, why would God expect them to be Mormons. I left the church, went into the Navy where I learned about Gays, knowing that I have always been attracted to guys, and I met my partner of 57 years, married 15 years in Massachusetts, and we lived the American dream. He passed away last year and I am adjusting to being alone in our home.
jackmister
@ Gay EGO
Sorry for your loss.
SFMike
A true American hero. Thanks for sharing.
Inspector 57
Good for him for leaving the church.
On the other hand, his posts make him look like all the other narcissists that Queerty is so fond of featuring.
jackmister
Is that magic mormon underwear? Because he looks positively enchanting in in.