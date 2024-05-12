Find out how many iconic queer films from the 1990s you have seen, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Dylan Efron got a camera.

@dylanefron

This is why you need film ??? #miamibeach #travelphotography

? feel so good – ?

Farmer Kirkland found some suitors on Farming For Love.

@farmingforlovectv Stay tuned for season 2 of #FarmingForLove premiering Wed May 29 on @ctv. @Kirkland Douglas #farmlife #realitytv #summerlove ♬ original sound – Farming For Love

Honey Dijon finally got her flowers.

@queerty

Honey Dijon is (finally) getting her flowers! Head to the #linkinbio to check out her #Pride50 profile. #honeydijon

? original sound – Queerty*

Spencer Clark, Saxton Jay Walker, and Christian Cowan paid homage to an original.

@therealchristiancowan IT WAS LITERALLY SEEN @spencer clark @saxtonjaywalker #christiancowan ♬ original sound – my name’s not rachel

“Broadway husbands” Bret Shuford and Stephen Hanna mowed the lawn.

@broadwayhusbands Anyone else sweat like a dance call when doing the yard? #suburbandads #couplegoals #musicaltheatre ♬ original sound – Broadway Husbands | Gay Dads

Doryin Thames danced for PrEP.

@heymistr_

Introducing ?MISTR DORYIN? #foryou #fyp #foryoupage

? original sound – MISTR

JoJo Siwa traveled around New York.

@itsjojosiwa

GOOD MORNING NYC❤️‍🔥🌊🔃

♬ Karma – JoJo Siwa

Nathan Tsuji crossed the pool.

@nathantsuji Totally safe!!! Disclaimer: @tiktok I am a trained professional under professional supervision, do not attempt. #fyp #fup #foryou #foryoupage #foryourpage #explore #explorepage #split #splits #fail #fails #wipeout ♬ original sound – Elizabeth Coe

Kian Moltaji baked croissants.

@kianthechef Replying to @Wolffi this is what they look like.#croissant #baker #viral #cafe ♬ original sound – kardashianshulu

Tradell Hawkins dragged straight dudes.

@tradellhawk4

How “straight dudes” sag ? #fyp #gay #bisexual #brooklyn

? original sound – Tradell Hawk

And Sarah Paulson said no.

@joaqxinpope I just wanted a classic Sarah Paulson SOB. #sarahpaulson #sarahpaulsoncrying #sarahpaulsonsupremacy #appropriatebroadway #sarahpaulsonismyreligion #ahs #sarahpaulsonahs #americanhorrorstory #idontwantacupcake #fyp #nyc #celebrity #celebritytiktok ♬ original sound – joaquin

