Dylan Efron got a camera.
Farmer Kirkland found some suitors on Farming For Love.
@farmingforlovectv Stay tuned for season 2 of #FarmingForLove premiering Wed May 29 on @ctv. @Kirkland Douglas #farmlife #realitytv #summerlove ♬ original sound – Farming For Love
Honey Dijon finally got her flowers.
Spencer Clark, Saxton Jay Walker, and Christian Cowan paid homage to an original.
@therealchristiancowan IT WAS LITERALLY SEEN @spencer clark @saxtonjaywalker #christiancowan ♬ original sound – my name’s not rachel
“Broadway husbands” Bret Shuford and Stephen Hanna mowed the lawn.
@broadwayhusbands Anyone else sweat like a dance call when doing the yard? #suburbandads #couplegoals #musicaltheatre ♬ original sound – Broadway Husbands | Gay Dads
Doryin Thames danced for PrEP.
JoJo Siwa traveled around New York.
@itsjojosiwa
GOOD MORNING NYC❤️🔥🌊🔃♬ Karma – JoJo Siwa
Nathan Tsuji crossed the pool.
@nathantsuji Totally safe!!! Disclaimer: @tiktok I am a trained professional under professional supervision, do not attempt. #fyp #fup #foryou #foryoupage #foryourpage #explore #explorepage #split #splits #fail #fails #wipeout ♬ original sound – Elizabeth Coe
Kian Moltaji baked croissants.
@kianthechef Replying to @Wolffi this is what they look like.#croissant #baker #viral #cafe ♬ original sound – kardashianshulu
Tradell Hawkins dragged straight dudes.
And Sarah Paulson said no.
@joaqxinpope I just wanted a classic Sarah Paulson SOB. #sarahpaulson #sarahpaulsoncrying #sarahpaulsonsupremacy #appropriatebroadway #sarahpaulsonismyreligion #ahs #sarahpaulsonahs #americanhorrorstory #idontwantacupcake #fyp #nyc #celebrity #celebritytiktok ♬ original sound – joaquin
