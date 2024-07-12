Gay furries managed to tickle a Heritage Foundation exec into a homophobic rage this week, when they breached the right-wing organization’s servers.

SiegedSec, a self-described group of gay furry hackers, leaked data from the Heritage Foundation on Telegram, as well as X. One of the group’s leaders, “vio,” spoke to LGBTQ Nation directly. “This breach can help shine light on who exactly is supporting Heritage, and also encourage people to fight against them even more than before,” they said.

An ultraconservative think tank, the Heritage Foundation created Project 2025, a dream list of regressive policy policies for Donald Trump to enact if he wins the election. The anti-LGBTQ+ platform calls for transgender rights to be rescinded and civil rights protections for queer people to be weakened. Specifically, the homophobes behind Project 2025 want to prohibit educators from recognizing out trans students, recommend that state health care plans don’t cover gender-affirming care and ban trans Americans and Americans living with HIV from serving in the military.

“Vio” told LGBTQ Nation the data shows congresspeople and government employees posted content on the Heritage Foundation’s news vertical, The Daily Signal, from 2007-2022. But a lot of the website’s activity comes from overseas. In particular, a lot of visitors appear to be located in China…

I am reviewing this alleged hack of The Heritage Foundation.



I have identified very embarrassing data within this dataset. Why so many Chinese IP addresses? 🤔 https://t.co/M2MXK3g4mA — Jackie Singh (@HackingButLegal) July 10, 2024

>furries hack into Heritage Foundation to prove Project 2025 was a fascist plot to take over America



>accidentally reveal it's a China op



This year is amazing. https://t.co/V5d3ujIrdR — HokutoNoTism (TAL) (@kenshirotism) July 11, 2024

Mike Howell, the executive director for the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project and a former Trump administration official, lashed out at “vio” over private message. He didn’t waste any time before spewing vile antigay insults.

“Closeted Furries will be presented to the world for the degenerate perverts they are,” he wrote. “Your means are miniscule compared to mine. You now can either turn yourself in or you can cooperate.”

Apparently proud of his homophobia, Howell confirmed the chat logs were accurate to the Daily Dot. “Yah that’s me. For sure,” he posted on social media.

When “vio” said the furries want to expose who “exactly supports the Heritage Foundation,” Howell replied by threatening imprisonment and making a joke about sexual assault.

“Are you aware that you won’t be able to wear a furry tiger costume when you’re getting pounded in the a** in the federal prison I put you in next year?” he wrote.

Howell encouraged “vio” to share his vile statements. “I hope the word spreads as fast as STDs in your degenerate furry community.”

Appropriately, “vio” replied with a cat emoji.

“Gay Furries Hack Heritage Foundation” is not simply the headline we deserve, it’s the headline we need. — Mark Strauss (@MarkDStrauss) July 10, 2024

Howell’s antigay rage underscores the virulent homophobia at the heart of the Heritage Foundation’s mission. The group has promotes conversion therapy and has advocated for anti-LGBTQ+ policies for 30 years. The Heritage Foundation is so opposed to gay people, it thought “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” was too accommodating. Instead, the think thank advocated for a complete ban on military service for LGBTQ+ folx.

In more recent years, the Heritage Foundation has advocated for bans on trans-related health care and opposed the Respect for Marriage Act, which codified same-sex and interracial marriage into federal law.

Not missing a beat, Howell said this week there was a “zero percent chance of a free and fair” presidential election. He was sharing the results of a Heritage Foundation exercise, which mapped out multiple outlandish post-election scenarios, including Barbara Streisand being kidnapped by… Hamas?

“A unit of 19 Hamas-aligned terrorists—some of whom reportedly entered the U.S. illegally at the southern border—[break] into a well-known Jewish celebrity’s home and [hold] her hostage,” the document outlines.

Thankfully, the corresponding footnote says the FBI “ensured” that Streisand was rescued “unharmed.” Apparently, even the Heritage Foundation knows the power of a gay icon…

