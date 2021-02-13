Gay gasp! A ‘9 to 5’ reunion is happening

Fans of the camp comedy 9 to 5, raise a cheer. Actress/singer/gay icon Dolly Parton has announced a reunion among the film’s lead cast.

Parton will guest star alongside her former co-stars and real-life friends Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin in an upcoming episode of the Netflix series Grace and Frankie. Sadly, the episode will not be a 9 to 5 sequel, but at least we’ll get to see the trifecta together again.

“I’ve been trying to do ‘Grace and Frankie’ for years,” Parton revealed on the UK talk show Lorraine. “We worked so well together on 9 to 5, it’s a crazy wonderful show. We’ve been trying to write me in somehow. So when it’s safe for us to actually do a production when they’re back, I’ll probably get around to doing that.”

The safety Parton refers to is, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic. Hollywood productions have been able to resume under strict safety guidelines, including having a COVID safety officer on set. Production on the seventh season of Grace and Frankie has been delayed several times due to the ongoing pandemic; it is scheduled to begin again in June.

Released in 1980, 9 to 5 went on to become one of the most popular comedies ever, later spawning a TV sitcom spinoff and a Broadway musical. Parton, Tomlin and Fonda have also explored the possibility of making a sequel over the years. A sequel movie went into development in 2018, but was canceled the following year.