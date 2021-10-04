Gay gasp! Is Lil Nas X going (momentarily) straight?

The always playful Lil Nas X caused a stir over the weekend, as he appeared to turn straight following a breakup with his boyfriend.
Lil Nas X took to Twitter on October 1 to lament the breakup, saying “this gay sh*t was fun at first. i miss p*ssy now.” He punctuated the tweet with a sad face emoji.
Of course, the remark sent Twitter into a momentary frenzy. The “Montero” singer, however, dialed things back not long after, adding “nevermind he texted back” in another tweet.
Twitter then breathed a sigh of relief. Just two days later, Lil Nas X also had some fun with the speculation over his love life, tweeting out, “need someone to come into my life, love me, then abandon me so i can get this deluxe album finished.”
Needless to say, the tweet prompted more than a few volunteers.
“Can I not be gay and still apply for this position?” asked user @AKPriest.
“I volunteer as tribute! We’re huge fans of the so called “Lil Nas X” haha I also got music video concepts for you, my boy. Montero is fire Fire hmu if you need a baddie/daddy in ur life,” wrote user ovo baddie.
“Can it be me? Face with raised eyebrow I’m a lesbian and you’re gay so we can be the platonic romance that breaks the Internet,” asked @LilyWat67550217.
Since the smash success of his songs “Old Town Road” and “Montero,” Lil Nas X’s romantic life has become the subject of much speculation. Earlier this year, the singer revealed that he had a boyfriend saying: “I’ve had some good boyfriends and some bad ones. A lot of them were emotionally unavailable or had a lot of insecurity and whatnot. I’ve found someone special now.” Just one month later, Lil Nas X confirmed to TV host Andy Cohen that he and his boyfriend had broken up, and he was casually dating several men.
Donston
Some of LNX’s trolling/marketing/attention-whoring does get a bit grating. There are plenty of queers who treat “gayness” as a costume, which they take on and off at their convenience. There are also a lot of insecure guys who treat homo dynamics as shallow or treat their non homo behaviors or their dimensions/fluidity as something that makes them superior to homo’s. There are also guys who “threaten” to “go straight” when they experience a breakup or get their heart broken. There’s also a lot of people who reduce folks to sex or body parts (dicks and pvssy), which is tacky and often misogynistic or misandrist.
I’m sure the Tweet was meant to make fun of all that. But it’s still kinda cringe-y, because there are plenty of queers who do Tweet insecure, tacky, problematic shit like that. LNX could stand to be a bit more careful with how he uses social media. He as well needlessly got into it with someone who tried to come for his album sales. But I guess he is still just 22, and a lot of his persona is doing/saying sassy, emotional and “subversive” stuff for attention/shock.
Mack
It’s in fun, which he is. Lighten up.
AxelDC
He’ll do anything for attention.
banditboy
Not looking at him as boyfriend material, but I’d be happy to breed his ass.
gregg2010
Just like the “gay for pay” dudes. Disgusting.
SFMike
He always seemed a “gay for pay” attention getter to me and I’m waiting for him to eventually come to Jesus and drop the gay act when he decides we wants to be a “legitimate” actor/singer. We’ve seen it all before. As you can guess I’m not a fan.
ShiningSex
HE’S SO ANNOYING. HE’S TOTALLY GAY. STOP SPREADING THE LIES THAT ONE CAN CHANGE WHO THEY REALLY ARE. THE IDIOT IS FUELING THE RIGHT WINGER NUTJOBS.
Mister P
The right wing nut jobs don’t need him for fuel. They can latch onto any lie or rumor
David
I’m with the man who posted…we should remember he’s young and fresh not old and sporting a patina. He sill has a lot of growing up and maturing to do.