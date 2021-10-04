Gay gasp! Is Lil Nas X going (momentarily) straight?

The always playful Lil Nas X caused a stir over the weekend, as he appeared to turn straight following a breakup with his boyfriend.

Lil Nas X took to Twitter on October 1 to lament the breakup, saying “this gay sh*t was fun at first. i miss p*ssy now.” He punctuated the tweet with a sad face emoji.

this gay shit was fun at first. i miss pussy now. ? — MONTERO ? (@LilNasX) October 2, 2021

Of course, the remark sent Twitter into a momentary frenzy. The “Montero” singer, however, dialed things back not long after, adding “nevermind he texted back” in another tweet.

nevermind he texted back https://t.co/Ygy28SCU10 — MONTERO ? (@LilNasX) October 2, 2021

Twitter then breathed a sigh of relief. Just two days later, Lil Nas X also had some fun with the speculation over his love life, tweeting out, “need someone to come into my life, love me, then abandon me so i can get this deluxe album finished.”

Needless to say, the tweet prompted more than a few volunteers.

Can I not be gay and still apply for this position? — A?ex Pr??s† (@AKPriest) October 3, 2021

“Can I not be gay and still apply for this position?” asked user @AKPriest.

I volunteer as tribute!?? We’re huge fans of the so called “Lil Nas X” ??????? haha I also got music video concepts for you, my boy. ?? Montero is fire ? hmu if you need a baddie/daddy in ur life ???? or in ur video pic.twitter.com/v7Fe3h92cB — King P? (@ovo_baddie) October 4, 2021

“I volunteer as tribute! We’re huge fans of the so called “Lil Nas X” haha I also got music video concepts for you, my boy. Montero is fire Fire hmu if you need a baddie/daddy in ur life,” wrote user ovo baddie.

Can it be me? ? I'm a lesbian and you're gay so we can be the platonic romance that breaks the Internet ?? — Lily Watkins (@LilyWat67550217) October 3, 2021

“Can it be me? Face with raised eyebrow I’m a lesbian and you’re gay so we can be the platonic romance that breaks the Internet,” asked @LilyWat67550217.

Since the smash success of his songs “Old Town Road” and “Montero,” Lil Nas X’s romantic life has become the subject of much speculation. Earlier this year, the singer revealed that he had a boyfriend saying: “I’ve had some good boyfriends and some bad ones. A lot of them were emotionally unavailable or had a lot of insecurity and whatnot. I’ve found someone special now.” Just one month later, Lil Nas X confirmed to TV host Andy Cohen that he and his boyfriend had broken up, and he was casually dating several men.