Gay gasp! Meet the returning queens of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ season 5

Thank goodness for pre-taping!

The fourth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is getting primped and pampered — and today VH1 (read: NOT Showtime) announced the much-anticipated cast list.

The new season features 10 returning queens who will compete for $100K and a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars will premiere Friday, June 5th at 8PM ET/PT on VH1.

So let’s get to it!

Meet the queens and read what VH1 has to say:

Alexis Mateo (Season 3, All Stars 1)

BAM! Alexis Mateo came to season three and made it to the top three before being eliminated. She got her second chance competing in a team on “All Stars” 1, but again fell short of the crown. Now the jig is up! Alexis is back for “All Stars” 5 to secure her spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame!” Sickening, no?

Blair St. Clair (Season 10)

She do declare! It’s Blair St. Clair! Since season 10, this young queen has really grown and “glown-up,” and now she’s ready to be your star! Will she shine bright enough to take the “All Stars” crown?

Derrick Barry (Season 8)

It’s Derrick, B*tch! On season eight, Derrick Barry struggled to show she’s more than just a Britney Spears impersonator. Derrick is back on “All Stars” 5 to prove she is stronger than yesterday! She is ready to display the full spectrum of her drag and snatch her spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame.”

India Ferrah (Season 3)

India came into season three with over-the-top glam looks, but was critiqued for having an under-the-radar personality. She’s gone down in herstory for being picked up by another queen during a lip sync for her life. On “All Stars” 5, this high-kicking queen is ready to pick up where she left off and remind everyone that Drag is not a contact sport!

Jujubee (Season 2, All Stars 1)

Jujubee first dazzled the world with her humor, heart and beauty on season two and then again on All Stars season one. But despite her efforts, Jujubee has never made it to the top. What about her?! What about Jujubee?! Is “All Stars” 5 her chance to prove the third time really is the charm?

Mariah Paris Balenciaga (Season 3)

On season three, Mariah, aka Mariah Paris Balenciaga, aka Mariah Successful, was known for her beauty, grace, and mug 4 dayz! She was eliminated after underperforming in Snatch Game, but now Mariah is back on “All Stars” 5 to show the world that this versatile ball queen is ready to take the grand prize!

Mayhem Miller (Season 10)

The drama is here! Mayhem Miller crashed the “Drag Race” party on season 10! She started strong, winning the very first challenge, but a peck of pickle problem put her in the bottom, and she sashayed away too soon. Now this L.A. favorite is back to stake her claim on the Hall of Fame. Is it finally Miller time?

Miz Cracker (Season 10)

“Okay, it’s time for Cracker!” Season 10’s self-described Jewish Barbie brought smarts and sass to the game – even as she struggled to get out of her head. Now this blonde, beloved New Yorker is back to take a crack at the “All Stars” crown!

Ongina (Season 1)

On season one, Ongina captured the hearts of millions with her charisma, uniqueness, nerve, talent and beautiful bald head! Now this high energy Queen is back for “All Stars” 5! Will she make up for lost time and take her spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame?”

Shea Couleé (Season 9)

Chicago in the house! Shea Couleé came to season nine to SLAY not PLAY! And “slay” she did, snatching four wins on her way to the Grand Finale, before a shocking shower of rose petals sent her packin’. Equal parts bougie and banjie, this polished powerhouse now has her eyes on the “All Stars” prize!

Season 12 of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ airs every Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1 followed by ‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race’ at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT and ‘Untucked’ at 11 p.m. ET/PT.