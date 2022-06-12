tiktalk

Gay gifts from mom, a handsy TSA agent, & Sylvester’s second wind

Get a glimpse of a rare, pre-Stonewall gay wedding on Fire Island, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Sniffies opened the Hype House.

@sniffiesappNotebooks out, cruisers. Sniffies Hype House is here to teach you all the secrets to cruising.

♬ original sound – Sniffies

Joseph Allen got frisked.

@josephallenofficial♬ original sound – Joseph Allen

The History Channel gleamed a light on Pride.

@history The Mob in New York City was closely connected to the city’s gay bar scene. #PrideMonth #ForYourPride #LGBTQHistory ♬ gymnopédie no.1 – Edits

Luke Hayes‘ mom bought some gifts.

@luke_hayes2 #gay #pride #pridemonth ♬ original sound – Luke Hayes

Mikey Angelo wrote a song about Drag Race.

@mrgrandeofficial POV: your str8 friend asks what drag race is.. #dragrace #rupaulsdragrace ♬ original sound – Mikey Angelo

Dr. Evan Goldstein graded Postmates’ bottom-friendly menu.

@heartthrobert There’s a MENU FOR BOTTOMS on @Postmates. #gays #lgbtq #postmatespartner #eatwithpride ♬ original sound – Rob Anderson

Bretman Rock ran up the hill.

@bretmanrock And running up the hill in my #NikebyYou ♬ running up that hill – &lt3

Joe Hegyes and Andrew Muscarella shared their coming out stories.

@goodchildrenpod here’s a sappy little coming out story for pride #goodchildrenpod ♬ original sound – good children

Jack Tasker recorded a new voicemail.

@jacktasker2 We can all relate a bit too much 😆 #fyp #fypforyou #foryoupage #lgbtq #lgbt #gay #funny #joke ♬ original sound – Jake Watkins

And Sylvester lived on.

@themusicologist 🏳️‍🌈 #sylvester #pridemonth #disco #music #icon #fyp ♬ You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) – Sylvester