Gay gifts from mom, a handsy TSA agent, & Sylvester’s second wind

Get a glimpse of a rare, pre-Stonewall gay wedding on Fire Island, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Sniffies opened the Hype House.
@sniffiesappNotebooks out, cruisers. Sniffies Hype House is here to teach you all the secrets to cruising.
Joseph Allen got frisked.
@josephallenofficial♬ original sound – Joseph Allen
The History Channel gleamed a light on Pride.
@history The Mob in New York City was closely connected to the city’s gay bar scene. #PrideMonth #ForYourPride #LGBTQHistory ♬ gymnopédie no.1 – Edits
Luke Hayes‘ mom bought some gifts.
@luke_hayes2 #gay #pride #pridemonth ♬ original sound – Luke Hayes
Mikey Angelo wrote a song about Drag Race.
@mrgrandeofficial POV: your str8 friend asks what drag race is.. #dragrace #rupaulsdragrace ♬ original sound – Mikey Angelo
Dr. Evan Goldstein graded Postmates’ bottom-friendly menu.
@heartthrobert There’s a MENU FOR BOTTOMS on @Postmates. #gays #lgbtq #postmatespartner #eatwithpride ♬ original sound – Rob Anderson
Bretman Rock ran up the hill.
@bretmanrock And running up the hill in my #NikebyYou ♬ running up that hill – <3
Joe Hegyes and Andrew Muscarella shared their coming out stories.
@goodchildrenpod here’s a sappy little coming out story for pride #goodchildrenpod ♬ original sound – good children
Jack Tasker recorded a new voicemail.
@jacktasker2 We can all relate a bit too much 😆 #fyp #fypforyou #foryoupage #lgbtq #lgbt #gay #funny #joke ♬ original sound – Jake Watkins
And Sylvester lived on.
@themusicologist 🏳️🌈 #sylvester #pridemonth #disco #music #icon #fyp ♬ You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) – Sylvester
2 Comments
LegionKeign
Mizz Porter always try’n to make it about hurrrr.
Gurl, we know, you’ve been struggling to make it as “THE FIRST OUT GAY BLACK MAN TO WEAR WOMAN’S CLOTHES AND SING DISCO” evah since Ma Rainey told you to kiss her black bottom.
SDR94103
she messy.