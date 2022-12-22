Gay GOP Congressman-elect George Santos might have a secret wife he forgot to mention

Among the many seeming holes in the biography of openly gay Congressman-elect George Santos (R-NY) is a wife that he apparently didn’t mention during his campaign.

This week, the New York Times reported the many gaps in Santos’ life story. For instance, he said he graduated from Baruch College, attended New York University, and worked for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs. But none of those institutions have any record of his ever doing so.

He also claimed to have founded a charity called Friends of Pets, but neither the IRS, nor the New York nor New Jersey attorney general’s offices have records of its existence.

When the Times‘ report emerged just a few days ago, Santos’ lawyer said the publication’s “shotgun blast of attacks” were “attempting to smear his good name with these defamatory allegations.”

“George Santos represents the kind of progress that the Left is so threatened by – a gay, Latino, first-generation American and republican who won a Biden district in overwhelming fashion by showing everyday voters that there is a better option than the broken promises and failed policies of the Democratic Party,” the statement said.

Oddly, however, the statement didn’t deny any of the Times‘ findings. It also contained a quote falsely attributed to Winston Churchill — weeeeeiiiiiiird.

Santos made history as the first openly gay non-incumbent Republican candidate elected to Congress, even though he opposes LGBTQ+ equality and supports Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law. His 2022 campaign bio mentions that he and his husband live in Long Island.

In fact, in an October USA Today interview, Santos said, “I am openly gay, have never had an issue with my sexual identity in the past decade, and I can tell you and assure you, I will always be an advocate for LGBTQ folks.”

However, court documents obtained by The Daily Beast show that a man named “George A. Devolder Santos” finalized a divorce with a woman named Uadla Santos Vieira Santos just 12 days before the politician filed the paperwork for his failed 2020 congressional campaign.

The publication believes it may be him since his middle name is Anthony, his mother’s last name is Devolder, his campaign’s official name is “Devolder Santos for Congress,” and there only appears to be one other person in the U.S. with that name.

But it doesn’t stop there.

Talking Points Memo also revealed that Santos is listed as the “registered agent” for his company, Devolder Organization LLC, in Florida. State law says registering as such an agent is tantamount to declaring residence in the state.

That would mean the congressman-elect for a seat in the state of New York… is actually a resident of the state of Florida???

On Thursday, Santos published a tweet saying, “I have my story to tell and it will be told next week. I want to assure everyone that I will address your questions and that I remain committed to deliver the results I campaigned on.”

Get your popcorn, because it’s probably going to be quite a tale!