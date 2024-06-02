Gay guys describe the male physiques that really get them going

When a Reddit user asked the “men of Reddit” what body type they found most attractive, the responses leaned hetero — for the most part, at least. (The top-voted comment read, “Sedan, but I confess that I do love to gaze upon a nice coupe from time to time, too.”)

So another Reddit user twinked, um, twunked, erm, tweaked the question for the r/askgaybros community, asking, “What male body type are you most attracted to? And why?”

The responses ranged the gamut from short to tall and thin to thick. Behold these (proofread and edited) responses…