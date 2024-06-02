body talking

Gay guys describe the male physiques that really get them going

By Dan Clarendon June 2, 2024 at 9:00am

When a Reddit user asked the “men of Reddit” what body type they found most attractive, the responses leaned hetero — for the most part, at least. (The top-voted comment read, “Sedan, but I confess that I do love to gaze upon a nice coupe from time to time, too.”)

So another Reddit user twinked, um, twunked, erm, tweaked the question for the r/askgaybros community, asking, “What male body type are you most attracted to? And why?”

The responses ranged the gamut from short to tall and thin to thick. Behold these (proofread and edited) responses…

Short

via GIPHY

“Skinny and short. I want to be able to pick you up and carry you around with very little effort.”

“Short and fit or short and in between skinny and dad bod.”

“Short muscle bears. The more muscular and bearish, the better.”

Thin

via GIPHY

“Toned, not too much muscle, and smooth.”

“Skinny.”

“I’ve always been attracted to twinks for some reason, and I don’t think that is ever going to change.”

“Sk8r boi.”

“Otters. I live for them.”

“Otter for sure.”

Thicc

via GIPHY

“Dad bods, slightly chubby, bear cubs.”

“Chubby bear all day.”

“Bear. Because they are unbearably hot.”

“Bears… and anyone with a beard, or any sort of body hair.”

“Thick bear men drive me crazy.”

“Dad bod, stocky, slightly chub.”

“Bears. Bellies, fat hairy tits, big thighs. Couldn’t tell you exactly why. A big guy with meat has always been so f*cking sexy to me.”

“Twunk/hunk/bearish.”

“It’s hard to generalize, but I guess I love thick men in general. Cubs, dad bods, muscle bears… I love a nice beefy ass in front of me.”

Muscly

via GIPHY

“I like men that are shaped like a Dorito. … Gym rat type.”

“Big baseball bicep with at least one prominent vertical vein and a horizontal vein.”

“Hairy twunks.”

“Muscle with some fat, the ex-jock or coach bod.”

“A fairly muscled body but with extra body fat. Like a rugby or American football player.”

Burly

via GIPHY

“Giant, scary barbarian warrior about to kill me.”

“Thicker guys with big arms, a meaty ass, and a thick neck automatically do it for me. IDGAF about height.”

“Hunky to bearish vibes.”

“Stocky average height muscle bear.”

“I like buff men and big men. Think Kratos and Thor from the God of Wargame. Why? Hell if I know. Strength is, like, the biggest physical turn-on for me. I’ll watch a strong man competition and feel some type of way. I f*cks with it. (God, what kind of Gen Z-ass answer is this.)”

Don't forget to share:

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated

Add your Comment

Please log in to add your comment
Need an account? Register *It's free and easy.

More in Life*

Latest*