Gay guys list the “famous” folks they’ve allegedly hooked up with & WOW

Reddit users in the r/askgaybros forum recently recounted the times they hooked up with anyone famous—but, as one user put it, the bar for being famous is “so low” in that thread.
Then again, perhaps the bar has to be that low. “There’d probably be zero responses if the bar was ‘A-list celebrity,’” another user replied. “I’m sure real celebrities don’t hookup with normies too often.”
Some commenters named big names, at least, listing stars of screen, stage, social media, and—ahem—adult videos that they alleged hooked up with at some point.
Here’s a roundup of (abridged, tidied up) responses from the thread. “Jesse Tyler Ferguson—when he was a young, starving actor. I met him in an AOL chat room. He was a very sweet, quiet guy.” “Nathan Lane in, like, 1984.” “Leslie Jordan before he was a star. I met him when he was attending the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. One of the nicest and funniest guys you could ever meet. It was a one-night stand and sleepover. My first crush.” “Max Konnor. There’s a video of me and him out there somewhere. Probably in his OnlyFans, too.” “I hooked up with the porn star Beau Butler, like, six months before his ‘career’ blew up. Started seeing him everywhere and was all like, ‘That’s that Grindr dude I f*cked at the airport Marriott.’” “I made out with the lead singer of Erasure in a seedy gay bar. I approached him and told him that my closest straight college friend loved them as much as I did. We saw them perform on campus our freshman year. I asked if we could send a selfie to blow my friend’s mind. We ended kissing in the selfie. I think my friend was even more impressed by that, lol.” “James Charles matched with me on Tinder years ago, but I think I was too old for him at the elderly age of 22. … He’s absolutely not my type at all, but this was his ‘verified’ Tinder account, so I knew it was really him and thought it would make a funny story if we actually got to chatting! … It was when he was super popular—pre-allegations days.” “I was taking a community college sewing course on the weekends. One Saturday, bored on Grindr, a faceless profile messaged me. I ended up meeting a semi-famous politician, and we made out. … I’m proud to say he’s doing great work for our community.” “I slept with the editor-in-chief of a popular magazine here in Cali. Didn’t know ’til after I got his social media after hooking up with him, and he is such a DILF!” “Hooked up with a now-Helix model. So I guess that’s neat.” “Someone I used to hook up back in college now has been in several movies/shows—not super big. Quick search tells me he’s not out. Maybe he was just experimenting.” “I hooked up with a retired NFL player (only played for 5 years) that I met on Grindr. The whole encounter was bizarre, from his rant on politics to the large amount of cocaine on his kitchen counter.” “He’s a former Olympic swimmer. A blank profile account reached out to me on Twitter three years ago. … It’s quite surreal and steamy, and we still do it from time to time.” “I had sex with a really hot guy who has gone on to have a very successful porn career. I keep seeing his face pop up with someone new. This hot little Aquarius gets around. Through him, I’m wiener cousins with a lot of celebrities.” “A famous cellist. I made him play cello for me afterward. I’ll never forget that.” “Kim Kardashian’s makeup artist. And a closeted politician whom I can’t name.” “I had no idea I was f*cking around with a local politician who also worked under the Obama administration. … When I told two of my gay co-workers who I was fooling around with, they all knew who the man was. Sex-wise? Pretty good for someone claimed to be ‘OK’ in bed.” “A reality show hairstylist. … His body was so great, I didn’t ask for a face pic. He was so amazing in bed, I’ll watch reruns just to reminisce, ha.” “A Tony award winner, a famously well-endowed porn star, a Saudi prince who’s famous in the Middle East, a gay from The Real World.” “A winner from Australia’s Got Talent sucked my d*ck once.” “I lost my virginity to a guy who was on Jerry Springer once. So yeah, pretty famous.”
Here’s a roundup of (abridged, tidied up) responses from the thread.
“Jesse Tyler Ferguson—when he was a young, starving actor. I met him in an AOL chat room. He was a very sweet, quiet guy.”
“Nathan Lane in, like, 1984.”
“Leslie Jordan before he was a star. I met him when he was attending the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. One of the nicest and funniest guys you could ever meet. It was a one-night stand and sleepover. My first crush.”
“Max Konnor. There’s a video of me and him out there somewhere. Probably in his OnlyFans, too.”
“I hooked up with the porn star Beau Butler, like, six months before his ‘career’ blew up. Started seeing him everywhere and was all like, ‘That’s that Grindr dude I f*cked at the airport Marriott.’”
“I made out with the lead singer of Erasure in a seedy gay bar. I approached him and told him that my closest straight college friend loved them as much as I did. We saw them perform on campus our freshman year. I asked if we could send a selfie to blow my friend’s mind. We ended kissing in the selfie. I think my friend was even more impressed by that, lol.”
“James Charles matched with me on Tinder years ago, but I think I was too old for him at the elderly age of 22. … He’s absolutely not my type at all, but this was his ‘verified’ Tinder account, so I knew it was really him and thought it would make a funny story if we actually got to chatting! … It was when he was super popular—pre-allegations days.”
“I was taking a community college sewing course on the weekends. One Saturday, bored on Grindr, a faceless profile messaged me. I ended up meeting a semi-famous politician, and we made out. … I’m proud to say he’s doing great work for our community.”
“I slept with the editor-in-chief of a popular magazine here in Cali. Didn’t know ’til after I got his social media after hooking up with him, and he is such a DILF!”
“Hooked up with a now-Helix model. So I guess that’s neat.”
“Someone I used to hook up back in college now has been in several movies/shows—not super big. Quick search tells me he’s not out. Maybe he was just experimenting.”
“I hooked up with a retired NFL player (only played for 5 years) that I met on Grindr. The whole encounter was bizarre, from his rant on politics to the large amount of cocaine on his kitchen counter.”
“He’s a former Olympic swimmer. A blank profile account reached out to me on Twitter three years ago. … It’s quite surreal and steamy, and we still do it from time to time.”
“I had sex with a really hot guy who has gone on to have a very successful porn career. I keep seeing his face pop up with someone new. This hot little Aquarius gets around. Through him, I’m wiener cousins with a lot of celebrities.”
“A famous cellist. I made him play cello for me afterward. I’ll never forget that.”
“Kim Kardashian’s makeup artist. And a closeted politician whom I can’t name.”
“I had no idea I was f*cking around with a local politician who also worked under the Obama administration. … When I told two of my gay co-workers who I was fooling around with, they all knew who the man was. Sex-wise? Pretty good for someone claimed to be ‘OK’ in bed.”
“A reality show hairstylist. … His body was so great, I didn’t ask for a face pic. He was so amazing in bed, I’ll watch reruns just to reminisce, ha.”
“A Tony award winner, a famously well-endowed porn star, a Saudi prince who’s famous in the Middle East, a gay from The Real World.”
“A winner from Australia’s Got Talent sucked my d*ck once.”
“I lost my virginity to a guy who was on Jerry Springer once. So yeah, pretty famous.”
29 Comments
Vince
I’ve hooked up with celebrities and will never kiss and tell. Mostly because none were worth telling. Kind of like his story of James Charles. Yeah, I’d take that to the grave for sure. Lol
Fahd
Reminds me of the Scotty Bower documentary/book. During the documentary, several people criticized him for revealing that he had hooked up with/found tricks for closeted Hollywood Stars., that is outing them…his response was that they were dead now and anyway there was no longer anything wrong with being gay…others noted that most had already been outed…
Larryinnyc
That was a good read. There is a documentary on Netflix about him
GlobeTrotter
In my 20’s I hooked up with a tall, pale, dorky looking guy I met on IRC (remember that?). Turns out the condom rolled off while I was inside him (it was the wrong size, but it was all we had). I didn’t come but he still got really upset and accused me of doing it on purpose, then he left. Years later that same guy became prime minister of a well-known country….
Before that one summer in college after I got my first off-campus apartment, I met and hooked up with a famous model I met one night at a gay bar. He was the one that approached me (I couldn’t believe it!), he had the most gorgeous blonde/light brown hair and the clearest blue eyes I’d ever seen. I was only about 18 at the time, he was probably 26 or so, but STUNNINGLY good-looking, both in and out of bed. Although it was just a summer fling, we did develop some feelings for each other (at least I did), with lots of cuddling and long, lazy, after-sex conversations in bed. He had this curious thing where he refused to keep getting f*cked after he came – very frustrating for me as a top. He claimed it was too painful. I’m not sure I ever believed him though. We lost contact when the semester started as he left town for modeling work. We never kept in touch, no idea why. Years later I would sometimes follow his career online or in magazines. I doubt he would still remember me though – I was just some 18 year old college kid he hooked up with for the summer.
One more celebrity: a few years ago I hooked up with another male model in Salzburg, Austria. We met online, I was staying in Vienna at the time and drove out 3 hours to Salzburg to meet him. He was there on a modelling gig, not as famous as the guy I met in college though. I spent the whole weekend in his hotel room…he had a voracious appetite which meant I was at it for hours!
mateo
An astronaut who was part of one of the Space Shuttle crews, when he was at the height of his fame. A current Democratic member of Congress (before he entered politics). A semi-famous opera composer, RIP. That’s it.
Leo
I was in my twenties and I saw him carrying his guitar crossing St. Marks Place. He was wearing a rumpled black suit with and open collar white shirt. He spent the night at my place. We made love and he played his guitar for me. I asked him to play Suzanne and he smiled before playing it. I never saw him again.
jp47
Leo’s one nighter sounds like it could have been Leonard Cohen, he wrote Suzanne. The other encounters aren’t much above B list or are celebrity adjacent.
Theweatherman
When I lived in NYC, I dated a soap actor, a network news reporter, a Zoli model who also acted on a TV series, one of the Marlboro Men, etc. all closeted since it was in the 80s.
MISTERJETT
i had a one hour stand with a fairly well-known porn actor, but it was before he became fairly well-known.
Fname Optional Lname
A “Str8” gay porn star who the gays obsessed over for half a minute in the early 2000’s until he went to prison for drugs and later went back for violating parole. He danced at the Gaiety in NYC when we met and you could tell he was out of his element. He was very kind and giving. Think he got into body building and started climbing up that ladder later in life.
RyanMBecker
I’m surprised no one mentioned Clay Aiken. Remember that hotel incident? And of course, Aaron Schock. I’m really surprised that no dirt has come out about him from former hookups.
RyanMBecker
I’m kinda dubious about the Erasure story. When they were famous, there weren’t any selfies. And if that incident occured way after they were past their prime, it’ll unlikely that they would’ve played at a college venue. College students aren’t exactly nostalgic for old music.
BigE
I saw them perform in the 90s at American University in DC. It definitely wasn’t an undergrad crowd.
Troyfight
@RyanMBecker …. I agree.
BigE
I was attending summer school at a state university. There was a certain part of campus that got very cruisy after dar. I met a newly arrived grad student and we ducked into a semi private garden to make out. Later I found out that he was not a grad student, but am associate professor. He’s a full professor now, and regularly appears on national news programs lending his expertise. I met a local boy and we spent a night together just before he left for LA to start his porn career. It was the 80s, so the first thing they did to him was make him California blonde. When you’re in an “Other Side of Aspen “film is your career peaking or are you on your way out? Later I lived in a a city with nude male strippers that featured a one night only pornstar guest dancer once a month. No one was more surprised than I was when the pornstar of the month ask me back to the club owner’s townhouse where he was staying for the night. Years later I fell hard for a guy nearly 15 years my junior. Turned out he had modeled a couple of times for Honcho Magazine, once as the cover model, trying to jumpstart his porn career in NY. We were together for 6 and a half years.
myloginname
In 1993 I worked at Kinkos copies in NYC and was approached to meet a very famous Italian fashion designer that we’ve all heard of. I was presented a few days later to this handsome older gentleman and we had some fairly meh sex but nonetheless it was him. Flash forward to 1998 where I’m now working as a hooker, and who hires me to come to his hotel room? I must’ve really been his type.
Fahd
All these blind items….I can´t believe Ryan Seacrest was able to get Ted Casablanca fired from E! .
Den
My only “famous” hook up was with Tom Waddell, who competed in decathlon in the 1968 Olympics, and was the founder of the Gay Games. This was in 1983, he still had an amazing body, and was really sweet (though partnered) a couple of years later I dated a tenant of his briefly.
Not really famous, unless you follow the history of modern dance was Ed Mock, a dancer, choreographer, and dance teacher who was quite influential as an artist. Also a really nice guy who sure knew how to shtup.
GlobeTrotter
I don’t think you fully understood the exercise. The whole point was to kiss and NOT tell.
Den
Funny that my last comment fell into the bottomless “awaiting moderation” pit until I reposted but substituted “shtup” for the F word. Who knew the algorithms on this site were so prudish!!
SUPREME
happens to me occasionally.
gregg2010
When I was living abroad studying languages, I used to hook up with another American guy who was sure gay at the time. Now that he’s a big name actor with a beard and kids, he doesn’t seem to be gay anymore. It was sure nice at the time.
michellepfeiffer
Oh wow, juicy! What kind of movies does he make?
JJinAus
By any chance, was it France? He can act and sing and is very well-hung? Just a guess.
gregg2010
The rumors have been out there about him, but they don’t seem to stick. They should.
MaineBear
when I was 16 or 17 in the late 70’s I hooked up several times with Bob Ralston the pianist from the Lawrence Welk show. We once did it in one of the two homes he kept in his Laurel Canyon compound in Studio City. His wife and kids were in the other house. He once told me Welk told him to tone down his interest in young boys. At the time I was just a horny teen but in retrospect he was a creepy dude and got in trouble with the law later for messing with an underage boy.
Music908
I just want to say I was forced to read that Reddit to make sure some fool didn’t try and make stuff up about friends, and that some people feel like they have been with a famous person just because their partner was seen on stage, or on TV. When do you classify a celebrity as a celebrity? That’s the scary thing about some folks I have met. It’s that instinct that causes people to become a troll that chases or invades the privacy of others. Please don’t encourage people to “kiss and tell”. It helps create future restraining order convicts.
dbmcvey
Is that crazy crackhead who claims he had sex with Obama on the list?