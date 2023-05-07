Gay guys name all the kinks they liked in theory but not in practice

Don’t knock it ’til you’ve tried it, you say? Well, these Redditors have tried it…

In a recent r/AskGayMen thread, dudes have been discussing the kinks they had until they actually tried it for themselves.

Among other kinks that couldn’t be worked out, commenters didn’t enjoy submitting to submission, found degradation too degrading, got pissed about waterspouts, and decided that the more isn’t the merrier when it comes to sex.

While it’s different strokes for different folx, there’s no kink-shaming here!

Check out these 50 shades of gay that didn’t live up to the hype:

Submission

“Being with someone overly dominant. Used to think I’d love it. Tried it and had the overwhelming urge to fight the guy doing humiliation or being rough. Decided I’m clearly the one not fitting here, lol.”

“I thought I liked being submissive. Turns out, I like being dom no matter my position!”

Degradation

“I bawled my eyes out when my dom said no one loved me and I’m just a tool to him. It was the worst sex I’ve ever had, and he was so sorry about it. Also, anything that involves pain, except for ass smacking. Tried to get whipped and flogged once, and let’s just say I really felt nothing.”

Puppy play

“I was into the idea of puppy play for a while for myself [and] my partner. We both felt really ridiculous the whole time. I know you don’t always have to actually act like an animal, but even when we tried pulling back on the roleplay, we ended up just enjoying the things we normally did with extra steps. I like dog masks and stuff, but otherwise, I’m really not into it. I love to be pet though.”

Choking

“I thought choking sounded hot. Turns out, I don’t like doing it or even being choked.”

“I thought it sounded hot, too. And then I read how f-ing dangerous it really is.”

“Yeah, I tried it a couple of times, and within two seconds, I’m like, ‘How do people enjoy pretend murder?’”

Watersports

“It always sounded so hot in my mind but… just no.”

“The smell killed the vibes so hard.”

Body odor

“I’m attracted to manly men, and I don’t know, just the idea of a masc dude ‘not showering’ for a bit [and] embracing his man scent sounded hot in theory. But I met a guy who didn’t shower for two or more days before we met, and it was gross. The smell burned my nostrils, the taste was terrible. I built everything up so much that I didn’t have the heart to kick him out, so I held my breath and half-assed everything until I got him to come and naturally exit without issue. I had to immediately wash my bedding. Call me stupid, I still believe there might be some enjoyment to be had from a guy who has been at work all day or just finished up a sweaty workout and hasn’t had time to bathe yet, but no more guys going more than 24 hours without bathing ever again.”

Group sex

“Group sex has been ruined for me by a bad experience. I’m sure under different circumstances it would have been more enjoyable, but now it’s just something I’m not interested in trying ever again.”

“Group Sex or even threesomes. Either I sense someone is being left out, or I feel left out myself. It just has never worked satisfactorily for me. I find the idea hot and can get off to it in porn, but in real life, no, thanks.”

“I participated in an orgy once. A friend wanted to, and he didn’t want to go alone. There was one guy who kept talking and talking and talking. ‘It sure is quiet in here!’ ‘You guys having fun?’ ‘Looking good, guys!’ He was like an announcer at a sports game. Dude, just shut up and let the rest of us have some fun!”