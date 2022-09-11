Gay guys name their first celebrity crush

Who among us hasn’t stared at a movie screen, TV set, or magazine page with jaw agape and heartbeat racing? But as you’ll see below, gay bros’ celebrity crushes—as listed in a recent Reddit thread—need not be male or even human! Scroll down to see the famous figures that had young impressionable gays figuring out a thing or two about their sexualities, along with any commentary from their Reddit nominators.
Chris O’Donnell
“I am Chris O’Donnell in Batman & Robin years old.”
Christopher Meloni
“I’m not into older guys, but Chris Meloni is the thiccest masculine man you’ll ever meet.”
Tom Welling
“Tom Welling, Smallville.”
Billy Gunn
“I don’t know why, but his ass… was just…”
Lucy Liu
Ryan Phillippe
“The pool scene in Cruel Intentions was my first little gay awakening.”
Ricky Martin
Hugh Jackman
“…when I saw him in the film Swordfish with Halle Berry. I still have a crush on him to do this day.”
Vanessa Williams
Mark Wahlberg
“Marky Mark in those CK underwear ads. I still have a thing for him.”
Tom Cruise
Robin Hood
“I’m pretty sure it was Disney’s Robin Hood (the fox).”
Leonardo DiCaprio
“But specifically the ‘90s version of him.”
Josh Hartnett
Alex Caplow
“Alex Caplow. Hella pretty.”
John Cena
“It was John Cena for me. I was about 8 years old.”
10 Comments
Harley
Yea. I’m 60 but in my teen years it was definitely Captain Kirk. Every time he went shirtless my heart skipped a few beats.
VTIcarus
Randolph Mantooth on Emergency! Later Vince Van Patten on Apples Way. Long long looooong ago.
carterhunter
Rick Springfield. Even as a cartoon on “Mission Magic!” he triggered something in me.
Man About Town
For me it was Hayley Mills, then Roger Daltrey. I was a born Anglophile!
kevininbuffalo
Richard Chamberlain in “Dr. Kildare.” I was 6 at the time. Later Davy Jones from the Monkees. Gawd I’m getting old!
Diplomat
Wow some serious great contenders here who are definite fatal attractions but mine isn’t listed. Mine is Robert Redford. I was weak in the knees seeing him for the first time in Little Fauss and Big Halsey half naked most of the time. That glistening bare chest, that smokin hot ass perfectly wrapped in those tight blue jeans. And then. Ok gotta stop now.
bachy
Dreamy-eyed, “Big Bulge” Danny (James MacArthur) on Hawaii Five-O.
IvanPH
The male lifeguards of Baywatch.
Also, Jason Priestley in 90210
I am a 90s kid.
smittoons
Yeah, Chris O’Donnell. But Patrick Swayze in Dirty Dancing was definitely a thing too.
Archie
Jonny Quest
Race Bannon
Dr Quest