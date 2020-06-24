toxic thirst trap

Gay guys are thirsting over GOP newcomer Madison Cawthorn… but should they be?

Last night’s primaries were historic.

Out candidates Ritchie Torres and Mondaire Jones both won their primaries in New York. If elected in November, they will become the first openly gay, Black members of Congress.

Meanwhile, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also won her first primary as an incumbent, meaning she’ll very likely hold onto her House seat in the fall.

And then there was Republican Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina.

The 24-year-old political newcomer beat Donald Trump‘s pick, Lynda Bennett, in the North Carolina GOP congressional primary. If elected in November, Cawthorn will become the youngest member in Congress, a title currently held by 30-year-old AOC.

Prior to running for office, Cawthorn, who was partially paralyzed in a car accident in 2014, was perhaps best known for being a motivational speaker and for posting thirsty photos to Instagram.

But before you go getting all dehydrated, you should probably know that he’s a “pro Trump” Republican who has vowed to protect “religious freedom.”

“I’m running because our faith, our freedoms and our values are under assault from coastal elites and leftists like Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez,” his website states. “I will be a strong voice for faith, family & freedom.”

Prior to yesterday’s unexpected victory, few outside of North Carolina knew who Cawthorn was. Now suddenly he’s making national headlines. And he has Gay Twitter totally divided.

There are some who don’t seem to care that he’s clearly not an LGBTQ ally and that, if elected, will likely vote against their best interests…

Way more people, however, aren’t letting Cawthorn’s pretty face and six pack distract them from his toxic political leanings…

Cawthorn will face off Democrat Moe Davis this November in what will surely be a closely watched race.

