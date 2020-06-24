Gay guys are thirsting over GOP newcomer Madison Cawthorn… but should they be?

Last night’s primaries were historic.

Out candidates Ritchie Torres and Mondaire Jones both won their primaries in New York. If elected in November, they will become the first openly gay, Black members of Congress.

Meanwhile, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also won her first primary as an incumbent, meaning she’ll very likely hold onto her House seat in the fall.

And then there was Republican Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina.

The 24-year-old political newcomer beat Donald Trump‘s pick, Lynda Bennett, in the North Carolina GOP congressional primary. If elected in November, Cawthorn will become the youngest member in Congress, a title currently held by 30-year-old AOC.

Prior to running for office, Cawthorn, who was partially paralyzed in a car accident in 2014, was perhaps best known for being a motivational speaker and for posting thirsty photos to Instagram.

But before you go getting all dehydrated, you should probably know that he’s a “pro Trump” Republican who has vowed to protect “religious freedom.”

“I’m running because our faith, our freedoms and our values are under assault from coastal elites and leftists like Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez,” his website states. “I will be a strong voice for faith, family & freedom.”

Prior to yesterday’s unexpected victory, few outside of North Carolina knew who Cawthorn was. Now suddenly he’s making national headlines. And he has Gay Twitter totally divided.

There are some who don’t seem to care that he’s clearly not an LGBTQ ally and that, if elected, will likely vote against their best interests…

Can't wait for gay twitter to discover Madison Cawthorn — Lucus F (@lucusfeez) June 24, 2020

Okay Madison Cawthorn is really hot ? — Tove Ho (@WestMIOtter) June 24, 2020

Madison Cawthorn, my god. If he didn’t exist you’d have to invent him. — Rav (@ravnotraj) June 24, 2020

listen, I'm a sexual being and everyone needs to understand that — your favorite little trash boy (@hottrashboy) June 24, 2020

Madison Cawthorn could repeal gay rights and I’d just say “thank you sir, but that’s not enough punishment yet sir”. pic.twitter.com/qGycgExS6x — Bric Butler (@BricButler) June 24, 2020

I was gonna politefully request 24 hours to thirst over Madison Cawthorn but I just can’t with that popped collar. — •miguel• (@miguelito0087) June 24, 2020

Way more people, however, aren’t letting Cawthorn’s pretty face and six pack distract them from his toxic political leanings…

Oh god. The gays™? just found out about Madison Cawthorn. Here y’all go again with another young republican with muscles pic.twitter.com/oy5jF3baLr — Adam Smith (@AdamJSmithGA) June 24, 2020

If I see a SINGLE thirst tweet about Madison Cawthorn from one of you homosexuals… — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) June 24, 2020

Less thirsting over Republicans like Madison Cawthorn with bad politics, more loving ourselves and thirsting after actually progressive and gay candidates like Ritchie Torres — Brian (@dilfisland) June 24, 2020

Hey Gays, we are not gonna pine after Madison Cawthorn who is pro-Trump and problematic on almost everything he's publicly said he stands for. Control yourselves. It's embarrassing. — Gregory Ellwood – The Playlist ? (@TheGregoryE) June 24, 2020

Gays: Ugh, Aaron Schock is the worst. I hate Republicans. Also Gays: Madison Cawthorn is cute. Maybe I could go republican? pic.twitter.com/OgqV4aRhgh — Not Your Business Associate, Benji (@BenniBenniBenji) June 24, 2020

If I see one more thirst tweet about the Republican twink Madison Cawthorn. Y'all can find the exact same store brand white guy with abs at Logan Circle or Vida Pool. — anthony (@anthonydmusa) June 24, 2020

Judging every single one of you calling Madison cawthorn hot right now — himbo lover (@georgepop123) June 24, 2020

If white gays are going to thirst after someone, it should be this guy. Not Madison Cawthorn. ? https://t.co/7qneuzy447 — John A. Carranza (@john_a_carranza) June 24, 2020

Sure, you shouldn’t thirst after Madison Cawthorn because he’s a Republican. But more importantly, you shouldn’t thirst after him because he’s…not hot! — Ungawdly Hora (@yosoymichael) June 24, 2020

Cawthorn will face off Democrat Moe Davis this November in what will surely be a closely watched race.

