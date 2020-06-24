Gay guys are thirsting over GOP newcomer Madison Cawthorn… but should they be?

Last night’s primaries were historic.
Out candidates Ritchie Torres and Mondaire Jones both won their primaries in New York. If elected in November, they will become the first openly gay, Black members of Congress.
Meanwhile, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also won her first primary as an incumbent, meaning she’ll very likely hold onto her House seat in the fall.
And then there was Republican Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina.
The 24-year-old political newcomer beat Donald Trump‘s pick, Lynda Bennett, in the North Carolina GOP congressional primary. If elected in November, Cawthorn will become the youngest member in Congress, a title currently held by 30-year-old AOC.
Prior to running for office, Cawthorn, who was partially paralyzed in a car accident in 2014, was perhaps best known for being a motivational speaker and for posting thirsty photos to Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
If you’ve never had your mobility taken from you, you might not be able to appreciate this post. I got to hop in a swimming pool today! (Thanks to @cristina_bae4 ) it was so fun to not have any assistive devices helping me, just my body propelling me through the water. Super blessing! •• • #swimming #travel #blessingoftheday #makeithappen #freedom #outofthechair #wheelchairtravel
View this post on Instagram
& shake it all up. 🙂 • • • So, so, blessed I get to travel. For me it has been the most empowering thing for me since my accident. Getting to go out and adventure and overcome barriers and obstacles in countries where they don’t make accommodations for wheelchairs makes my life at home in the States seem so easy. Thankful God created such a beautiful world for us to explore. “The world is a book and those who do not travel read only one page.” – St. Augustine
View this post on Instagram
Never let anyone tell you what you can or cannot do. Conquered yet another vehicle since being paralyzed. • • I love all this warm weather and fun (and @cristina_bae4) but I cannot wait to get back to Western North Carolina! Lots to do be done in our region in 2020. Let’s make it the best year yet! God bless.
View this post on Instagram
As much as I love intensity and pressure I have to say, leaning back with a cigar; talking about deep thoughts I can’t find an answer to on my own with my mentors and best friends is one of my favorite things in life. You can cut down a tree way faster if your saw is sharpened. So remember to always take a break and sharpen your saw, work smarter not harder. • ••• #rest #recovery #sci #cigar #padron #brothers #mentors #deep
But before you go getting all dehydrated, you should probably know that he’s a “pro Trump” Republican who has vowed to protect “religious freedom.”
“I’m running because our faith, our freedoms and our values are under assault from coastal elites and leftists like Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez,” his website states. “I will be a strong voice for faith, family & freedom.”
Prior to yesterday’s unexpected victory, few outside of North Carolina knew who Cawthorn was. Now suddenly he’s making national headlines. And he has Gay Twitter totally divided.
There are some who don’t seem to care that he’s clearly not an LGBTQ ally and that, if elected, will likely vote against their best interests…
Can't wait for gay twitter to discover Madison Cawthorn
— Lucus F (@lucusfeez) June 24, 2020
Okay Madison Cawthorn is really hot ?
— Tove Ho (@WestMIOtter) June 24, 2020
Madison Cawthorn, my god. If he didn’t exist you’d have to invent him.
— Rav (@ravnotraj) June 24, 2020
listen, I'm a sexual being and everyone needs to understand that
— your favorite little trash boy (@hottrashboy) June 24, 2020
Madison Cawthorn could repeal gay rights and I’d just say “thank you sir, but that’s not enough punishment yet sir”. pic.twitter.com/qGycgExS6x
— Bric Butler (@BricButler) June 24, 2020
I was gonna politefully request 24 hours to thirst over Madison Cawthorn but I just can’t with that popped collar.
— •miguel• (@miguelito0087) June 24, 2020
Way more people, however, aren’t letting Cawthorn’s pretty face and six pack distract them from his toxic political leanings…
Oh god. The gays™? just found out about Madison Cawthorn.
Here y’all go again with another young republican with muscles pic.twitter.com/oy5jF3baLr
— Adam Smith (@AdamJSmithGA) June 24, 2020
::googles Madison Cawthorn:: ??. Gays, we have a new Aaron Schock https://t.co/mCsxDlsYMN
— Eddy (@esweendog85) June 24, 2020
If I see a SINGLE thirst tweet about Madison Cawthorn from one of you homosexuals…
— Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) June 24, 2020
Less thirsting over Republicans like Madison Cawthorn with bad politics, more loving ourselves and thirsting after actually progressive and gay candidates like Ritchie Torres
— Brian (@dilfisland) June 24, 2020
Hey Gays, we are not gonna pine after Madison Cawthorn who is pro-Trump and problematic on almost everything he's publicly said he stands for.
Control yourselves. It's embarrassing.
— Gregory Ellwood – The Playlist ? (@TheGregoryE) June 24, 2020
Gays: Ugh, Aaron Schock is the worst. I hate Republicans.
Also Gays: Madison Cawthorn is cute. Maybe I could go republican? pic.twitter.com/OgqV4aRhgh
— Not Your Business Associate, Benji (@BenniBenniBenji) June 24, 2020
If I see one more thirst tweet about the Republican twink Madison Cawthorn. Y'all can find the exact same store brand white guy with abs at Logan Circle or Vida Pool.
— anthony (@anthonydmusa) June 24, 2020
Judging every single one of you calling Madison cawthorn hot right now
— himbo lover (@georgepop123) June 24, 2020
If white gays are going to thirst after someone, it should be this guy. Not Madison Cawthorn. ? https://t.co/7qneuzy447
— John A. Carranza (@john_a_carranza) June 24, 2020
Sure, you shouldn’t thirst after Madison Cawthorn because he’s a Republican. But more importantly, you shouldn’t thirst after him because he’s…not hot!
— Ungawdly Hora (@yosoymichael) June 24, 2020
Cawthorn will face off Democrat Moe Davis this November in what will surely be a closely watched race.
7 Comments
Mister P
He should come over to our team. Politically and sexually.
WSnyder
He’s a Trump supporter which means he is anti-LGBTQ+, anti-immigrant, and denies the seriousness of the pandemic. There’s NOTHING attractive about this twit.
mbuddy
Oh great, Aaron Schock 2.0.
mdrguy1
Repeat after me: no! Once more: No! Enough with the pretty white boys with abs getting ogled by gays when those same pretty boys WILL VOTE AGAINST YOU PRACTICALLY EVERY TIME! It’s like a form of self-hatred. If you want to ogle a hot politician, how about openly-gay NYC Councilman Ritchie Torres. Now HE is hot and is IS ONE OF US and he will VOTE FOR US!
Chrisk
We all know that religious freedom = discrimination against the gays though. There is no other explanation since the the First Amendment already gives everyone the right to practice his or her own religion.
Either he knows this and is just playing stupid for the base or he’s just another pretty to look at knuckle dragger.
Either way he’s totally unfit to serve. Of coarse it’s North Carolina though.
TheMarc
“Madison Cawthorn could repeal gay rights and I’d just say “thank you sir, but that’s not enough punishment yet sir”.” – Absolutely, f’ing disgusting.
I’m so sick of so many guys in the gay community supporting, thirsting over and damn near worshiping “hot” a-holes who are at best apathetic to our community and at worst, and fairly typically, anti-gay, homophobic douchebags. This writer of this article themselves couldn’t help but most multiple “hot” pics of this guy for “context.”
Chrisk
Same instagram hoes doing their selfies with Aaron Schock. Hotness always trumps politics in A-list land.