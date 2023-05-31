bigot brigade

Kristi Noem just took her shadow campaign to be Trump’s running mate to another nauseating level

By

South Dakota’s gay-hating governor Kristi Noem has taken her shadow campaign to be Donald Trump‘s 2024 running mate to the next level by attacking LGBTQ+ college students in her state.

“Across the nation, higher education is in a state of crisis,” Noem, who dropped out of college when she was 22, tweeted the other day. “From prioritizing feelings over facts to radical indoctrination, as a country, we should be ashamed of this. As a state, South Dakota can show the nation what quality higher education is supposed to look like.”

The tweet also included an infographic of all the things Noem is directing the South Dakota Board of Regents to do to combat this “crisis”, including an order to “remove all references to preferred pronouns in all school materials and any enforcement of such” and another one to “prohibit drag shows from taking place on university campuses.”

Ironically, sandwiched right between those two demands is an additional order to “remove any policy or procedure that prohibits students from exercising their right to free speech.”

Noem, who herself has been known to dabble in drag on occasion, also launched a whistleblower hotline for people to report any suspected drag shows happening at colleges, saying it “will help keep institutions accountable and ensure that we are all aware of what is happening at our taxpayer-funded colleges and universities.” 

She also lamented that too many states have allowed “liberal ideologies to poison their colleges and universities,” teaching students “the importance of diversity and equity and given access to ‘safe spaces’ instead of learning to tolerate the disagreement, discomfort, and dissent that they will experience in the real world.”

Here’s how folx on Twitter have been responding to Noem’s latest move targeting LGBTQ+ people…

