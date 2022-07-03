Gay heightism is real, as this 4’10” Reddit user discovered the hard way

Every time we think we’ve seen all the ways people can be terrible to other people online, the Internet laughs and serves up a new offender.
This time, it’s a troll who called Reddit user u/sh0rtass “gross” for being 4’10.”
We only see a snippet of their conversation in the screenshot that u/sh0rtass uploaded earlier this month, but it seems like the other guy did something else that warranted an apology, even before the “gross” comment.
“I’ll leave you be,” he wrote. “Sorry again.”
But did he leave u/sh0rtass be? No, he certainly did not. Instead, he upchucked this bile: “But honestly, you are short as hell. 4’10”? That’s gross, dude. Take care.”
In another post, this one in the r/askgaybros forum, u/sh0rtass points out that the interaction is an example of “heightism in the gay community,” and not the only example he has endured.
“Anybody else get random hate messages from strangers about your body types?” he wrote. “People can be so mean hiding behind a screen, be it Reddit, Grindr or Tinder, ‘cause I’ve had similar experiences there.”
Other Reddit users could relate. “My boyfriend is 5’3” and he either gets shit for it or guys love that he’s that height,” one commenter wrote. “I’m not too tall, but he’s shorter than me and it works well for us.”
“Exactly this,” u/sh0rtass replied. “It’s usually a complete turn-on or a complete turn-off.”
Another person said you could “pick a topic”—“racism, ageism, prejudice against weight, xenophobia, etc.”—and see examples of it in the gay community. “I’ve had people demand to know why I’m versatile, telling me I should be this or that,” he added. “At the end of the day, they’re keyboard bully boys, and they aren’t happy. People who go out of their way to put others down are never happy. So don’t take it to heart. There’s someone for everyone—in fact, many someones for every person.”
Multiple commenters, meanwhile, said short guys are sexy.
And u/cravingsnuggles, another Reddit user, said he’s 6’2 and “would love to feel small, even for just one day.”
“Haha, judging by your username, I’m guessing you’d like to be held, which, I gotta say, is one of the few advantages of being fun-sized,” u/sh0rtass wrote back.
Another commenter had a brilliant idea: “People that shallow should be forced to be with other people just as shallow,” that user wrote. “Let them go at each other and leave the rest of us alone.”
And to that, u/sh0rtass said, “I’d watch this Netflix show.”
PolishBear
Writing “4’10”? That’s gross, dude,” is itself gross. It’s unforgiveable. I mean, we all have our types, but calling someone “gross” because of something that’s simply a part of his genetic makeup is just WRONG. I’ve met plenty of tremendously sexy short men.
RickHeathen
I have no problem with shorter than average guys, even 4’10” or shorter. The guy who is gross is the guy who called him gross. That’s so incredibly disrespectful of another human being. I cannot fathom being anything like that.
bakeembakeem
The dude is wrong to come up on the site, willfully insulting folk. I love seeing the shorter dudes at the clubs, love watching their confidence, being sexually attractive, with those plump perfect bubble butts, a pillow under them, experiencing heaven, without the shorter, there would be no gay clubs, in my opinion
bakeembakeem
Embrace who you are, even when you awake this morning, nothing is going to change. as long as you have breath in your body, you matter, no depression, no anxiety, loneliness, not even a complicated relation, you matter big time, never stress over situations of which we have no control over, i know its easier, than said, however you can do it
GlobeTrotter
I personally love shorter guys. They’re just the perfect fit!
PJays
Shorthaters don’t know what they are missing. Good. That leaves the rest of us who aren’t worried about a person’s height more of these cuties to enjoy!
tjack47
I’m 6’5″. I admit to wanting to be with a guy taller than I am. I know they’re out there, but it’s never been a requirement. I know I would go out with a guy not as tall as I am. I’d go out with a little person if we hit it off. Truly, I mean it when I say, “I’m not a size.”
Just.my.opinion
One’s height, just like one’s sexual orientation, is not a choice. No one should be criticized for what nature has given them.
mastik8
What, no article about their flag?
Doug
I’m 6’1″ and have always been attracted to shorter guys. I agree, they are sexier than tall guys.
barryaksarben
The love of my life ws 5 4 and I am 6 2. Like penis it isnt the size that matters
white-queer-african
Agreed. I am also 6 2 and have always been attracted to shorter guys. My husband is 5 7 and before him I had a bf that was 5 3. So f*ck those bitches that are razor lips about someone’s height. Gawd like they so perfect!
Prax07
I’m 6’2 barefoot and really am not into shorter guys, but one fwb is about 5’6 in workbooks. In bed were great, but when out and about it does feel weird that I’m so much taller.