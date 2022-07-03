Gay heightism is real, as this 4’10” Reddit user discovered the hard way

Every time we think we’ve seen all the ways people can be terrible to other people online, the Internet laughs and serves up a new offender.
This time, it’s a troll who called Reddit user u/sh0rtass “gross” for being 4’10.”
We only see a snippet of their conversation in the screenshot that u/sh0rtass uploaded earlier this month, but it seems like the other guy did something else that warranted an apology, even before the “gross” comment.
“I’ll leave you be,” he wrote. “Sorry again.”
But did he leave u/sh0rtass be? No, he certainly did not. Instead, he upchucked this bile: “But honestly, you are short as hell. 4’10”? That’s gross, dude. Take care.”
In another post, this one in the r/askgaybros forum, u/sh0rtass points out that the interaction is an example of “heightism in the gay community,” and not the only example he has endured.
“Anybody else get random hate messages from strangers about your body types?” he wrote. “People can be so mean hiding behind a screen, be it Reddit, Grindr or Tinder, ‘cause I’ve had similar experiences there.”
Other Reddit users could relate. “My boyfriend is 5’3” and he either gets shit for it or guys love that he’s that height,” one commenter wrote. “I’m not too tall, but he’s shorter than me and it works well for us.”
“Exactly this,” u/sh0rtass replied. “It’s usually a complete turn-on or a complete turn-off.”
Another person said you could “pick a topic”—“racism, ageism, prejudice against weight, xenophobia, etc.”—and see examples of it in the gay community. “I’ve had people demand to know why I’m versatile, telling me I should be this or that,” he added. “At the end of the day, they’re keyboard bully boys, and they aren’t happy. People who go out of their way to put others down are never happy. So don’t take it to heart. There’s someone for everyone—in fact, many someones for every person.”
Multiple commenters, meanwhile, said short guys are sexy.
And u/cravingsnuggles, another Reddit user, said he’s 6’2 and “would love to feel small, even for just one day.”
“Haha, judging by your username, I’m guessing you’d like to be held, which, I gotta say, is one of the few advantages of being fun-sized,” u/sh0rtass wrote back.
Another commenter had a brilliant idea: “People that shallow should be forced to be with other people just as shallow,” that user wrote. “Let them go at each other and leave the rest of us alone.”
And to that, u/sh0rtass said, “I’d watch this Netflix show.”
PolishBear
Writing “4’10”? That’s gross, dude,” is itself gross. It’s unforgiveable. I mean, we all have our types, but calling someone “gross” because of something that’s simply a part of his genetic makeup is just WRONG. I’ve met plenty of tremendously sexy short men.
jt1990
I agree, it’s truly terrible…It even almost sounds like discrimination! But only Herero white males are capable of this. I’m not sure what it would be called when protected minority groups behave this way…
Bosch
JT, literally under an article about gay men discriminating. How does that match up with your conspiracy that only white straight people are blamed for discrimination? You wouldn’t be using a transparent straw man argument, would you?
Also, did you just call gay people a “protected” group in the US? Ha!
RickHeathen
I have no problem with shorter than average guys, even 4’10” or shorter. The guy who is gross is the guy who called him gross. That’s so incredibly disrespectful of another human being. I cannot fathom being anything like that.
bakeembakeem
The dude is wrong to come up on the site, willfully insulting folk. I love seeing the shorter dudes at the clubs, love watching their confidence, being sexually attractive, with those plump perfect bubble butts, a pillow under them, experiencing heaven, without the shorter, there would be no gay clubs, in my opinion
bakeembakeem
Embrace who you are, even when you awake this morning, nothing is going to change. as long as you have breath in your body, you matter, no depression, no anxiety, loneliness, not even a complicated relation, you matter big time, never stress over situations of which we have no control over, i know its easier, than said, however you can do it
GlobeTrotter
I personally love shorter guys. They’re just the perfect fit!
PJays
Shorthaters don’t know what they are missing. Good. That leaves the rest of us who aren’t worried about a person’s height more of these cuties to enjoy!
tjack47
I’m 6’5″. I admit to wanting to be with a guy taller than I am. I know they’re out there, but it’s never been a requirement. I know I would go out with a guy not as tall as I am. I’d go out with a little person if we hit it off. Truly, I mean it when I say, “I’m not a size.”
Just.my.opinion
One’s height, just like one’s sexual orientation, is not a choice. No one should be criticized for what nature has given them.
mastik8
What, no article about their flag?
Doug
I’m 6’1″ and have always been attracted to shorter guys. I agree, they are sexier than tall guys.
barryaksarben
The love of my life ws 5 4 and I am 6 2. Like penis it isnt the size that matters
white-queer-african
Agreed. I am also 6 2 and have always been attracted to shorter guys. My husband is 5 7 and before him I had a bf that was 5 3. So f*ck those bitches that are razor lips about someone’s height. Gawd like they so perfect!
Prax07
I’m 6’2 barefoot and really am not into shorter guys, but one fwb is about 5’6 in workbooks. In bed were great, but when out and about it does feel weird that I’m so much taller.
1898
can you elaborate on why it feels weird? i’m just curious, not trying to be judgmental. i think it would be helpful for all of us to gain better understand of why some people feel certain ways about height
bachy
I find that there are more beautiful, physically well-formed specimens among shorter males than there are among taller males.
I’m 5’11” and I’m attracted to both shorter and taller, but for different reasons.
Obviously, the taller you are, the more difficult it becomes to find taller partners– and vice versa.
Jer
I belong to a gay men’s group. We have one member who is, I’d guess, somewhat under five feet.
So what? He’s a smart, charming, delightful guy. Everybody likes him, and treats him as just another guy.
Maybe it’s because we’re a decent bunch of gentlemen?
Kevan1
It is strange to me. I am 6’2” and all my passed relationships and my husband of 23 years were and is shorter than me. I have never considered height to even be a consideration in a partner. Sorry to hear people are so hung up on such a trivial issue.
ScottOnEarth
Is this honestly a surprise to anyone? The overwhelming majority of gay men are all about isms – racism, ageism, “heightism,” and the list goes on and on. I have only met a small handful of gay guys who don’t value physicality above all else and it gets more pronounced with time. It’s a very shallow, unhealthy existence and I’m glad I never subscribed to it.
GlobeTrotter
This is exactly why I stopped going out to gay bars. The toxicity there just seemed to multiply over time.
Bosch
This isn’t a gay problem. Some people are just a-holes. We knew that already.
I wouldn’t dream of judging someone by height! But I will absolutely judge your taste in music. 40 years old and listening to Bieber? I’m judging you!
1898
i find that *most* gay/bi men are not overly concerned about height, but the ones who *are* concerned about it tend to be very vocal and rude about it… writing things in their bios like “absolutely no one under 6ft” or “if you’re under 6’2 and you message me i’ll block you so don’t even bother,” etc.
what i find fascinating is that the vast majority of straight men *prefer* to be with women who are shorter than they are, and most have a very strong aversion to women who are taller than they are. a small minority of straight men like taller women but that seems to be more of a fetish
Brianborgboy
Heightism is wrong where ever it’s coming from, but we shouldn’t pretend this is an issue exclusive to queer men.
I think overall queer men will be more accepting of shorter men than straight women. It’s very very common to hear straight women disparage shorter men, and refuse to date anyone shorter than them.
Bromancer7
I *love* a sexy pocket gay!
Burtram Fidelity
I’m 6’2 and a few years ago dated a dwarf for a year or so. Other than the first time we met I didn’t pay attention to his height at all. Slightly OT but his thing reached above his nips when he was in the mood. Bet taller guys can’t say that!
lykeitiz
Wait, you’re saying there’s heightism in the gay community?
Next thing you’re going to tell me is that there’s discrimination based on penis size!
buttonman
Personally, being over 6ft, i am enormously attracted to guys smaller than myself. Why anyone would dis someone for something like this is totally off beam. So….to all you Men shorter of stature, there are Men out here that love you.
LumpyPillows
Anything out of a boy’s control I overlook. Talk, short, bald, eye color, dick size, age…
There are plenty of reasons to reject a man, like a toxic need for adulation…
randile
Just when I think I have heard the worst comment a person can make to another an incredibly rude and self centered person proves me wrong. What these people fail to recognize is these comments speak volumes about their character and not the poor soul it was unleashed upon. Personally I have always been infatuated with people with a shorter stature to myself.
johncp56
Wow to shame someone for their hight is fairly shallow, I love tiny short men as much as lol really tall bottoms LOL yum