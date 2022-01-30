Gay hikers, gender-free work fits, & a muscly back bae

Relive the moment Janet Jackson put Justin Timberlake on blast in 2006, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Marlon Bundo passed away.
@gaygendaAnother icon gone too soon 😭💀
Michael Schecter was the last couple dancing.
@gayeyeguy #gay #gaycouple #gaycouplegoals #husbands #husbandsoftiktok #🏳️🌈 #lgbt #lgbt🌈 #weddingdance #gaymarried #❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 #fyp #virall ♬ original sound – Michael Schecter
Megan Mitchell shared some gender nonconforming fits.
@megan.mitchellll idk what’s your favorite one? #newsanchor #lesbian #lgbtq ♬ Edge – REZZ
Jozea drank Juice.
@jozeaa Orange juice + Vitamin D #fyp #gaytiktok🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈 #ArbysDiabloDare #vitamind ♬ Desce Pro Play (PA PA PA) – MC Zaac & Anitta & Tyga
The “gay earring” got decoded.
@rainbowhistoryclass All piercings are inherently queer change our minds 👂📚 #leanontiktok #lgbtq #gaytok #gaytiktok #historytok ♬ original sound – 🌈 Rainbow History Class 🌈
Toddlers attended drag brunch.
@darrianjayne Drag Brunch Baby!! #lgbtq #lgbtqi #dragking #dragqueen #dragshow #brunch #DisneyPlusVoices ♬ Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes) – Edison Lighthouse
A gay hiking group conquered Washington state.
@ryan.hikesNext on the agenda… the outdoors 🏳️🌈🥾
Bryan and Chris finished the nursery.
@itsbryanandchris Only 6 weeks remain! 😭 #fyp #foryou #nursery #pregnancyjourney #twins #ivf #fatherandson #family #wallpaper #babytok #nurserydecor #homesweethome #gaydads #parentstobe ♬ To Build A Home – The Cinematic Orchestra & Patrick Watson
James got a new tattoo.
@tattoosforthegays Muscly back bae for James #tattoo #ignoranttattoo #lineworktattoos ♬ Beg For You (feat. Rina Sawayama) – Charli XCX
And Dr. Eric Cervini talked Tallulah Bankhead.
@ericcerviniQUEER GLOSSARY: Tallulah Bankhead. The original sex symbol who “invented” camp, darling.
2 Comments
SDR94103
doodymofongo
you’re supposed to be noticing his package. z-z-z-z-z-z-z-z-z-z-z