Gay hikers, gender-free work fits, & a muscly back bae

Relive the moment Janet Jackson put Justin Timberlake on blast in 2006, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Marlon Bundo passed away.

Michael Schecter was the last couple dancing.

Megan Mitchell shared some gender nonconforming fits.

Jozea drank Juice.

The “gay earring” got decoded.

Toddlers attended drag brunch.

A gay hiking group conquered Washington state.

Bryan and Chris finished the nursery.

James got a new tattoo.

And Dr. Eric Cervini talked Tallulah Bankhead.