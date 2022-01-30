tictalk

Gay hikers, gender-free work fits, & a muscly back bae

Relive the moment Janet Jackson put Justin Timberlake on blast in 2006, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Marlon Bundo passed away.

@gaygendaAnother icon gone too soon 😭💀

♬ original sound – GAYGENDA MAGAZINE

Michael Schecter was the last couple dancing.

@gayeyeguy #gay #gaycouple #gaycouplegoals #husbands #husbandsoftiktok #🏳️‍🌈 #lgbt #lgbt🌈 #weddingdance #gaymarried #❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 #fyp #virall ♬ original sound – Michael Schecter

Megan Mitchell shared some gender nonconforming fits.

@megan.mitchellll idk what’s your favorite one? #newsanchor #lesbian #lgbtq ♬ Edge – REZZ

Jozea drank Juice.

@jozeaa Orange juice + Vitamin D #fyp #gaytiktok🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 #ArbysDiabloDare #vitamind ♬ Desce Pro Play (PA PA PA) – MC Zaac & Anitta & Tyga

The “gay earring” got decoded.

@rainbowhistoryclass All piercings are inherently queer change our minds 👂📚 #leanontiktok #lgbtq #gaytok #gaytiktok #historytok ♬ original sound – 🌈 Rainbow History Class 🌈

Toddlers attended drag brunch.

@darrianjayne Drag Brunch Baby!! #lgbtq #lgbtqi #dragking #dragqueen #dragshow #brunch #DisneyPlusVoices ♬ Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes) – Edison Lighthouse

A gay hiking group conquered Washington state.

@ryan.hikesNext on the agenda… the outdoors 🏳️‍🌈🥾

♬ original sound – Netflix

Bryan and Chris finished the nursery.

@itsbryanandchris Only 6 weeks remain! 😭 #fyp #foryou #nursery #pregnancyjourney #twins #ivf #fatherandson #family #wallpaper #babytok #nurserydecor #homesweethome #gaydads #parentstobe ♬ To Build A Home – The Cinematic Orchestra & Patrick Watson

James got a new tattoo.

@tattoosforthegays Muscly back bae for James #tattoo #ignoranttattoo #lineworktattoos ♬ Beg For You (feat. Rina Sawayama) – Charli XCX

And Dr. Eric Cervini talked Tallulah Bankhead.

@ericcerviniQUEER GLOSSARY: Tallulah Bankhead. The original sex symbol who “invented” camp, darling.

♬ original sound – Dr. Eric Cervini