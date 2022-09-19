Gay, London bathhouse marks Queen’s funeral in its own unique fashion

An infamous gay bathhouse in London prompted much comment over the weekend after announcing its plans to mark the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Today’s funeral has been made a public holiday in the UK. Many businesses have faced the decision of whether to open or not.

Many gyms and major grocery stores are closing, even if only for four hours while the funeral takes place.

Pleasuredrome Spa Bar in Waterloo, central London, prides itself on being the only gay venue in the country that stays open 24 hours, 365 days of the year.

So how should it mark the funeral of the world’s longest-serving monarch? A notice on its website announced that it would pay its respects by not showing any “films” or playing music for four hours.

The “films” it typically plays are of the adult variety. It has its own, small cinema area.

Gay bathhouse Pleasuredrome to screen Queen’s funeral

Instead, management said Pleasuredrome would be screening the funeral.

“As a mark of respect to her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, no music will be played within the spa and no films will be shown,” the notice said.

“The cinema and the main screen will show live events around Her Late Majesty’s funeral throughout the day.

“Guests at the venue are invited to join us in a toast to His Majesty King Charles III.

“Drinks, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, including champagne, will be provided at the cost of the management of Pleasuredrome Spa for the loyal toast.”

The state-of-the-art Pleasuredrome is the biggest gay sauna in London. It offers saunas, steam rooms, a pool and a whole floor of “relaxation cabins”.

Related: Now open: Gay bathhouses that have stood the test of time

Many online expressed bemusement at the venue’s plans.

I am HOWLING. Gay sauna Pleasuredrome will be open on Monday but as a mark of respect WON’T be playing any music or showing porn, but WILL be screening the funeral. So you can get buggered in mournful silence, then watch HLMTQ go off to her reward. #ItsWhatSheWouldHaveWanted pic.twitter.com/HW7NzrHmfB — Hugh Smithson-Wright (@HRWright) September 17, 2022

If you fancy seeing her off before getting off, you can watch the funeral at London’s biggest gay sauna, Pleasuredrome. pic.twitter.com/s91eYOFWym — Nick Levine (@mrnicklevine) September 17, 2022

Pleasuredrome doing the absolute most for the funeral – I can’t! pic.twitter.com/2dDp3LOo5s — Martin Bailey (@MrBaileyM) September 17, 2022

Everywhere is closed tomorrow, even the university library.

The only place that is guaranteed to be open is pleasuredrome in Waterloo. 🤣 — Jamie Murphy (@Microbedoc2) September 18, 2022

Getting respectfully fucked at the Pleasuredrome Spa while watching the Queen go into the ground on the big screen pic.twitter.com/Q3Jp1qc3Dy — Lily Simpson has blue hair + pronouns (@LilySimpson1312) September 17, 2022

For one, it prompted nostalgic memories.

Fun fact. I was in Pleasuredrome the night they announced Diana’s death. Club music cut, crackly voice on the intercom, shocked steam room gays. Then the music cranks back up again….. I may go on Monday for a nostalgia trip. #grievewatch — Will Parry (@WillParry5) September 17, 2022

Related: San Francisco expected to open golden gates for bathhouses after three decades