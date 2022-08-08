Gay MAGA clown Brandon Straka is winning so hard, even his Trump-appointed judge can’t stand him

Gay insurrectionist Brandon Straka lost support even among some Trump fans after court documents were accidentally released that revealed the extent in which he cooperated with the FBI’s investigation into January 6 in exchange for a plea deal. Now a Trump-appointed federal judge is also thoroughly irritated with Straka, and he seems perfectly willing to revisit the deal altogether.

During a hearing to address the release of Straka’s sealed cooperation agreement, U.S. District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich condemned Straka’s post-sentence behavior.

“He’s losing more and more credibility by the moment,” Friedrich said, referencing Straka’s public comments about his role in the Jan. 6 riot that are “inconsistent” with what he previously stated in court.

Friedrich said Straka could face serious consequences for potentially lying to investigators.

“What he needs to appreciate is he is potentially incriminating himself for [18 U.S. Code Section] 1001 prosecution [for making materially false statements to the government],” Friedrich said.

“To the extent, he’s making claims that are inconsistent with what he said to federal agents, he needs to understand that this definitely is not in his best interest,” he added.

As part of his plea, Straka admitted he yelled “go, go, go” as the mob stormed the capitol, and “take it” when rioters grabbed for a police officer’s shield.

“Patriots at the Capitol – HOLD. THE. LINE!!!!” he also tweeted during the attack.

Recently, Straka seems to be questioning whether he yelled “take it.”

“I vehemently denied that was my voice to my attorney. I was [shocked] when I was accused of that,” he told Tucker Carlson on Fox News.

“I’m wondering: should I be anticipating a motion to withdraw his plea?” Friedrich asked Straka’s lawyer at the hearing. “Because I want you to know I would gladly hold an evidentiary hearing to address his claims. Is that something that I should be expecting?”

Straka’s lawyer said no, but Friedrich still issued this stern warning: “I suggest that you tell him to exercise some discretion that he didn’t show before Jan. 6, during Jan. 6, and apparently after Jan. 6. And also inform him that I will be asking probation for periodic status reports about his performance on supervision.”