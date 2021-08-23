Gay man ghosted by his date for the most ridiculous reason

A gay man in Manchester, England, has seen one of his tweets go viral after being told by a date that he didn’t want to see him again.

Jacques (@flamencolambada), 23, posted the message he received from the man to his Twitter.

“Hey man, sorry for not messaging until now. I enjoyed our date last week but when you said the phrase ‘put my thinking cap on’ it kinda gave me the ick so I wasn’t really interested in pursuing things. Also do you know of any like soul funk hip hop disco kind of vibes DJs in Manchester?”

At the time of writing, the tweet has had over 72k likes and hundreds of comments.

ah right ok then 🙂

We appreciate that little, inexplicable things can prove a turn-off to some people, but we’ve rarely heard of anything as petty as someone using the phrase “Put my thinking cap on” as a passion killer.

Then there’s the fact that Jacques’ date ghosted him for ten days, and then only messaged when he wanted to pick his brains about something (we hope “pick your brains” doesn’t also give some people “the ick”).

Jacques told Queerty that he, “wasn’t super surprised” to not get a second date, “as he was quite awkward on the date and then ghosted me for ten days before sending this!”

Asked how he felt about the message, he said, “It just made me laugh as it was so absurd, but also a pretty accurate reflection of dating in Manchester!”

Many of those to respond came up with suggested replies.

Please say you replied with “I’ll have to put my thinking cap on” — Kris (@deliciouslykris) August 22, 2021

Others said that anyone who uses “Gave me the ick”, had no right to police others on their use of phrases.

“Kinda gave me the ick” is a weirder phrase than “putting my thinking cap on”. — david (@pearson186) August 22, 2021

“Gave me the ick” is a huge glass house to be throwing stones about — Nick Toovey (@OneTooves) August 22, 2021

Here are some more reactions.

“Hey our date was cool but you said one thing that’s totally normal, so I don’t think I’m gonna be seeing you again. Oh hey by the way can you help me find a dj within the same rejection message. I don’t realize I look callous but clearly don’t care as long as I find this DJ.” — Eric (@R3belGG) August 22, 2021

This is honestly the worst. I cannot believe people like this exist. I am actually astounded. — Scot (@Tocs_Hornbee) August 22, 2021

Why didn’t he just say “sorry I just think we’d be better off friends” like that is so so specific hahahahahahaha what a weirdo — 🥦jade. (@isjademyname) August 22, 2021

It’s the DJ request for me💀💀 pic.twitter.com/yIkAZgmGwC — Andrea Di Giovanni | ADG (@andreadgiovanni) August 22, 2021

They would have absolutely hated my hat… pic.twitter.com/1qhuEWUBTC — Gia (@VBG__) August 22, 2021

The fact that he has the gall to ask a favour at the end is so RUDE! — Josie Long (@JosieLong) August 22, 2021

no, it’s my life that’s the joke xx 🤪😪 — jacques (@flamencolambada) August 22, 2021

