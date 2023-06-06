Man posts video of the exorcist his parents hired to turn him straight

A gay activist has posted a video showing the so-called “exorcist” his parents hired to try and turn him straight when he was a teenager.
Andrew Hartzler, 25, says he came out to his parents when he was 14. The Kansas City family were members of an evangelical Christian sect called the International House of Prayer.
Hartzler says not only did his folks send him to conversion camp, but they also booked an exorcist to clear the demons from his room that were leading him down the wrong path.
In the footage, which Hartzler caught on a hidden camera, the so-called exorcist wanders around the room. He carried a Bible in hand and orders the demons to be gone. He lingers specifically in Hartzler’s closet.
“Devil go in Jesus’ name. You foul spirit, you leave in Jesus’ name. Every evil spirit go now in Jesus’ name. And I pray the conviction of the Lord upon this room,” he can be heard saying.
“Devil you have no more place, you can never enter this room again. I plead the blood of Christ over this closet, over every piece of clothing in here.”
@andrewhartzler hi um ya obvi i was in the closet sir #comingout #college #exorcist ♬ original sound – andrew hartzler
The video has received over 870,000 views and prompted a flood of supportive comments.
Conversion camp
Hartzler told Insider that attending conversion camp after coming out was a traumatic experience.
“It was like some of the darkest moments of my entire life. It basically just teaches you, like, learned self-hate, like learning to repress like half of your mind. It’s exhausting.”
After the camp, Hartzler saw a conversion counselor three times a week for the rest of his high school. He was then sent to the conservative Christian Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma. His parents thought their son would be removed from other gay people there, but Hartzler says this was not the case.
“There were a lot of kids with similar situations as mine.”
During his sophomore year, he again told his parents about his sexuality. He told them he was not turning straight. It did not go down well.
Hartlzer returned to university but left a hidden camera in his room as he worried about his parents going through his stuff. That’s when he caught the “exorcism”.
“My father thought my identity issues were a ‘demonic stronghold,'” he said. “He always used that type of language around my sexuality.”
Taking aim at his lawmaker aunt
Hartzler now works for the LGBTQ rights group, Oklahomans for Equality. He no longer speaks to his parents. He says he was posting the video now as it’s, “really important for people to see that there are right-wing Christian fanatics who are subjecting their children to this type of practice and that they believe being gay is something profoundly evil that has to be performed away by some ritual.”
Hartzler made headlines last December. He’s the nephew of Missouri Rep. Vicky Hartzle. The Republican lawmaker gave a tearful speech in the state House in which she spoke out against the Respect for Marriage Act.
Hartzler called his aunt out for her tear-drenched hate.
@andrewhartzler my aunt cried today #vickyhartzler #lgbtq #respectformarriage #religousexemption #congress #gay #missouri ♬ original sound – andrew hartzler
11 Comments
Mister P
The parents should post a video showing that exorcisms don’t work and their religion made them drive their son away and now they have no child.
London_resistance
Ah homophobic religious Fvckwlts! How could we live without them? Actually most of us seem to live without religion quite well over here in the UK.
Talking of dlckhead homophobic faiths and loony homophobic ideas how is that trans gender woo-woo gets a free pass with so many you yankie-doodle gays over there? That is the most homophobic cult i’ve experienced.
“”80 percent of [kids who are being transformed surgically] would grow up to be gay. I don’t think that’s a real surprise to anybody. But the fact that it’s 80 percent is quite the statistic…if there’s a case of mass abuse of the gay community, the most egregious examples of those mass — that mass abuse is occurring at the hands of the trans activists…”
Norway, the UK etc etc have all banned gay and lesbian kids being transed by trans rights activists
wimo
In Belgium as well, religion looses his grip.
(and that is a “blessing”)
DBMC
So, you approve of parents abusing their LGBT children.
Mister P
As you say in the UK: Rubbish. Kids aren’t “transed”.
abfab
Mr P, there must be a point in there somewhere. They took all that time to rant away likely whilst sitting in the Loo.
DBMC
Yes, that was truly one of the most bizarre rants I’ve read.
Chrisk
Wow. I’m just trying to imagine having such ignorant loony tunes as parents. Plus his piece of work Aunt Vicky Hartzle.
There’s a whole lot of crazy in that family. Smart guy getting the eff out of there and away from them.
abfab
Really…and we thought Joan Crawford was an abusive parent.
PhillyProud
The exorcist reminds of the fat woman on Wife Swap who ran around the house claiming to be a god warrior, many years ago. It’s incredible the level of stupid people who are insanely religious drop to. It’s like they believe all those tricks on Charmed are actually real!
DBMC
This is one of the reasons these laws about educators informing parents about their children’s sexuality are bad. There are a lot of parents whose religious beliefs are more important than the health, safety and lives of their children.