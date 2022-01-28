Gay man receives outpouring of support after being ignored by 6’5 top on Grindr

They say love is a battlefield. So is trying to find a decent hookup on Grindr. And nobody understands this better than, well, anyone with a Grindr profile, but especially Twitter user @Snortmaiden.

The other day, @Snortmaiden took to social media to vent about how he couldn’t find a damn top.

“6ft 5 top on Grindr ignored my tap,” he lamented.

6ft 5 top on Grindr ignored my tap pic.twitter.com/a6wTMZs3uX — Bradley ? (@Snortmaiden) January 22, 2022

Almost immediately, he began receiving a flood of support from other Grindr users who could relate and a few taller tops willing to help out. The tweet ended up getting over 1,200 likes and dozens of comments.

Here’s how people responded…

The 5″5 top would never pic.twitter.com/5Xu9cC4GlB — mikey (@__ghosts___) January 23, 2022

I’m sorry, you deserve better 🥺 — T H E V I K I N G G A M E R (@_theVikingGamer) January 22, 2022

Homophobic — Joe 😎💫 (@joecousins89) January 22, 2022

honey am sorry , you can borrow my top for awhile — ninokuni13 (@ninokuni13) January 23, 2022

6’6 top here wondering why gorgeous … 😛 — Stephen Y.H. (@syhinton) January 23, 2022

sending thoughts and prayers during this difficult time 🙏🏽✨ — cheeto ✨ (@juanitocheeto_) January 22, 2022

I hope you get a better top 💟 — Elmer (@Elmer00050150) January 23, 2022

i’m a 6’5 top, let’s be friends — 👻COKEWHORE COUTURE😈 #freebritney (@jojosiwarulez) January 23, 2022

I’m only 5’11” — Uncle Patrick #BLM (@PatrickH63) January 23, 2022

Every 6ft5 guy I’ve been with has turned out to be the most hungry power bottom known to man. #murphyslaw — Carrie Bearshaw (@CarrieBearshaw) January 23, 2022

Was it me? 😳 — Blond (@claymueller5) January 22, 2022

That’s a stupid mofo then… Btw, I’m a 6’6″ top… Just sayin… — Mikael Hawke (@mikaelhawke) January 23, 2022

Here’s hoping @Snortmaiden eventually finds the top he’s looking for.

Related: This tweet about toxic Grindr culture is entirely too relatable