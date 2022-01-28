Gay man receives outpouring of support after being ignored by 6’5 top on Grindr

They say love is a battlefield. So is trying to find a decent hookup on Grindr. And nobody understands this better than, well, anyone with a Grindr profile, but especially Twitter user @Snortmaiden.
The other day, @Snortmaiden took to social media to vent about how he couldn’t find a damn top.
“6ft 5 top on Grindr ignored my tap,” he lamented.
Almost immediately, he began receiving a flood of support from other Grindr users who could relate and a few taller tops willing to help out. The tweet ended up getting over 1,200 likes and dozens of comments.
Here’s how people responded…
I’m sorry, you deserve better 🥺
Homophobic
honey am sorry , you can borrow my top for awhile
6’6 top here wondering why gorgeous … 😛
sending thoughts and prayers during this difficult time 🙏🏽✨
I hope you get a better top 💟
i’m a 6’5 top, let’s be friends
I’m only 5’11”
Every 6ft5 guy I’ve been with has turned out to be the most hungry power bottom known to man. #murphyslaw
Was it me? 😳
That’s a stupid mofo then… Btw, I’m a 6’6″ top… Just sayin…
Here’s hoping @Snortmaiden eventually finds the top he’s looking for.
bachy
I’ve always found it’s best to simply ignore overtures from people who don’t interest me. But I’m wondering if there is a better way to handle it?
“I’m sorry, but you just don’t turn me on.”
SamB
Doesn’t matter what you’d say, if you don’t find everyone attractive you’re a monster.
Capawok
I am SO confused.
WSnyder
I got ignored on Grindr when I had an account [cancelled a few years ago] because of my age. Yes, I was truthful about it. When I updated my profile to include my handicapped status [losing a leg], I literally got blocked. So sorry if I’m laughing at all this but PLEASE!
Now I get the same on Insta and Twitter but at least in those two I’m not there just to meet someone.